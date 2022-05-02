Cowlitz County, state, national COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalizations remain low

COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase in the country, state and Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County's case rate has been increasing slowly rising after hitting the lowest level in mid-March, according to the county health department. The county recorded 51.6 cases per 100,000 from April 17 to April 23, up from 39.8 the previous week.

The state average is higher, with 139 new cases per 100,000 people. King County has the highest rate in the state, with 233 new cases per 100,000 people, and is one of three counties in the state in the Center for Disease Control's medium risk level. The rest of Washington and much of the country remains in low risk.

The CDC’s risk levels are based on the seven-day case rate, the new COVID-19 hospitalization rate and the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by virus patients. The agency recommends everyone in high-risk counties wear a mask indoors and people at high risk of severe disease should do so while in medium risk counties.

In Washington, hospitalizations appear to be increasing but remain low overall, at 3.6 per 100,000 from April 17 to 23. About 4%, or 2,197, of the state's staffed hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, up slightly from late March but about the same as the low last summer, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains relatively flat and low, with 2.7 new admissions per 100,000. Elderly residents 80 years old and older have the highest hospitalization rate, according to the county health department.

The new omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 is making up an increasing proportion of cases in the country, including more than half of the cases in the region that includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, in the week ending April 23, according to a CDC model that estimates more recent proportions of circulating variants.

The subvariant made up about 10% of cases in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska during that same period. It made up 5.5% of sequenced cases in Washington from April 10 to April 16, up from less than 1% the previous three weeks, according to the state Department of Health's most recent variant report. The BA.2 omicron variant made up about 84% of sequenced cases.

