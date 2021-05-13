Cowlitz County, state moving to Phase 3 Tuesday ahead of plan to fully reopen June 30; mask restrictions eased

Cowlitz County, and the rest of Washington, will move to Phase 3 on Tuesday, ahead of a plan to fully reopen the state by June 30, the governor announced Thursday.

Gov. Jay Inslee said the statewide full reopening could happen sooner if 70% or more of residents 16 and older initiate vaccination.

“What we know now gives us the confidence to close this chapter in this pandemic and begin another,” Inslee said at a press conference. “This next part of our fight to save lives in Washington will focus on increasing vaccination rates and continuing to monitor variants of concern as we move toward reopening our state.”

If the statewide ICU capacity reaches 90% at any point, activities will be rolled back again, Inslee said.

"If we remain on this course of getting vaccinations, I don't believe this will happen," he said.

Inslee said Washington will adopt new mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, easing most indoor mask wearing for fully vaccinated people. Businesses still can require all customers to wear masks, and masks still will be required in hospitals, schools, long-term care facilities and on public transportation, he said.