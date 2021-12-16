Cowlitz County, state health officials concerned about hospital capacity as omicron spreads

Cowlitz County and state health officials voiced concern about the strain a potential COVID-19 surge could have on already full hospitals, as Washington's cases of the the likely more infectious omicron variant increase.

At least a dozen omicron cases have been identified in Washington, including three connected to an outbreak from high school wrestling tournaments on Dec. 4.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said although the variant hasn't been identified in Cowlitz County cases, that doesn't mean it isn't here.

"I'd be very surprised if it wasn't (in the county) based on what we're seeing around the state and the amount of spread happening in some of these outbreaks," he said.

COVID-19 tests at doctors’ offices or drive-thru sites detect the virus, but do not differentiate between the variants. Advice and patient care is the same regardless of the variant involved.

It’s unclear how much more contagious omicron is than delta, but reports from South Africa and other countries suggest its about 30% more transmissible, said Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist. Scientists still are studying if the variant causes more severe illness.

Even if omicron is less severe than delta and just more transmissible, it could still put more strain on hospital capacity, Krager said. If the variant causes less severe disease, the percentage of patients needing hospital care would be lower, but the volume of people needing treatment at once could still be large, he said.

"We have continuing staffing concerns in hospitals and long-term care facilities, which can cause backups. That combined with another large surge of COVID-19 is very concerning," he said.

Statewide, hospitals are "bursting at the seams" not because of COVID-19, but mostly because facilities can't discharge a large number of patients who no longer need acute care, said Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association.

Some patients have complex long-term care needs and can't find a spot in a facility because of staffing shortages, Briley said. Others are waiting for a Medicaid evaluation, a family member to approve the discharge, or have mental health needs, she said.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center's hospital capacity has remained high, around 90%, over the last few months because of many factors, including those with difficult to discharge patients seen statewide, said Randy Querin, hospital spokesperson. Some hospice patients are also waiting for placement, he said.

The Longview hospital also has a significant number of patients seeking non-COVID care, as well as a high COVID-19 census, Querin said. The hospital's number of COVID-19 patients has hovered around 14 to 20, with, on average, 80% of those not fully vaccinated, he said. St. John had 17 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning.

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations may be increasing after leveling off, according to a data report published Wednesday.

The county Thursday recorded 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 13,118 confirmed and 1,660 probable cases. The county has recorded 272 deaths. The number of deaths among fully vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated was not immediately available.

Despite a new variant circulating the state, the steps people can take to decrease transmission haven't changed, Krager said. Getting vaccinated, including booster shots if eligible, and getting tested when exposed or if symptoms start are important measures, he said.

It's also a good idea to avoid crowded events, particularly where people are not consistently wearing masks, Krager said.

“There's so many unknowns with omicron,” he said. “I want people to do things they enjoy, but just be really cautious, especially if unvaccinated, with the risk of going to some of these events.”

Krager said people with no immunity from prior infection or the vaccine are the most at risk.

"That's what really worries me because we still have an estimated large number of people with no immunity, and they're very vulnerable to omicron," he said. "I’m certainly worried about impacts on vaccinated people and those with previous infection, but most of the time they have some protection, especially against severe disease."

