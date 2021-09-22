Cowlitz County September COVID-19 deaths on track to exceed August high

Of the county's 74 deaths reported from Aug. 1 to Sept. 21, 63, 85%, were hospitalized, according to the health department.

New COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be decreasing slowly since peaking in late August, the county report states. The most recent hospitalization rate is about double the state average. As of Wednesday, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 29 COVID-19 patients.

The county Wednesday recorded 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 10,244 and 1,217 probable cases.

Weekly case counts appear to have leveled off, but the precise trend is uncertain, the county report states. Cowlitz County's new per capita case rate is about two-thirds higher than the state rate.

Wahkiakum County on Tuesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 209, with 14 potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active.

As of Monday, 54.4% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination, and 48.4% were fully vaccinated. About 62.7% of state residents received at least one shot, and 57% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday approved a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after the second shot in certain individuals. Those eligible for boosters include those 65 and older, those 18 and older at high risk of severe COVID-19 and those 18 and older who have frequent "institutional or occupational exposure" to the virus that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.