Cowlitz County September COVID-19 deaths on track to exceed August high

Cowlitz County is on track to report more COVID-19 deaths this month than the 40 recorded so far in August, the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the county health department.
The county recorded one new COVID-19 death Wednesday, with 35 so far in September and 180 total deaths.
"Cowlitz County has seen an average of at least one resident dying from COVID-19 each day in August," according to the county health department's data report released Wednesday.
Death counts are considered incomplete for the prior four weeks because of reporting lags, and the final August death counts may eventually be higher, the report states.
Cowlitz County’s new per capita COVID-19 death rate is about five times the state average.
According to the department, it appears a slightly larger proportion of deaths than in the past are now among county residents younger than 65 years old, but it can't form solid conclusions.
To date, Cowlitz County has had fewer than 10 COVID-19 deaths in residents 34 years old and younger and 12 deaths in residents 35 to 49 years old.
In Washington, COVID-19 deaths currently are at all-time highs among people ages 35 to 49, 50 to 64, and 65 to 79, according to the department. Deaths among state residents 80 years old and older are currently lower than their winter peak.
Of the county's 74 deaths reported from Aug. 1 to Sept. 21, 63, 85%, were hospitalized, according to the health department.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be decreasing slowly since peaking in late August, the county report states. The most recent hospitalization rate is about double the state average. As of Wednesday, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 29 COVID-19 patients.
The county Wednesday recorded 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 10,244 and 1,217 probable cases.
Weekly case counts appear to have leveled off, but the precise trend is uncertain, the county report states. Cowlitz County's new per capita case rate is about two-thirds higher than the state rate.
Wahkiakum County on Tuesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 209, with 14 potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active.
As of Monday, 54.4% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination, and 48.4% were fully vaccinated. About 62.7% of state residents received at least one shot, and 57% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday approved a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after the second shot in certain individuals. Those eligible for boosters include those 65 and older, those 18 and older at high risk of severe COVID-19 and those 18 and older who have frequent "institutional or occupational exposure" to the virus that puts them at risk for severe illness.