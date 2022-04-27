Cowlitz County sees increase in STI rates, health department, health agencies plan response

Since COVID-19 cases have slowed, Cowlitz County health officials are turning to address rising rates of the other most commonly reported diseases — sexually transmitted infections.

“Unfortunately, STIs are growing nationwide, in the state of Washington and in Cowlitz County,” Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said Tuesday.

Above-average STI rates are not a new problem for the county, but the trend has the health department and other community agencies looking to get prevention and care back to pre-pandemic levels or better.

In October, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved using foundational public health funding from the state to hire a nurse to focus on STI tracking and prevention.

During Tuesday’s Board of Health meeting, county health officials reviewed data from the last 10 years and suggested some strategies for addressing the rise in cases.

Rising rates

Health-care providers and labs are required to report confirmed cases of most STIs to the public health department, which follows up with individuals to confirm treatment and often tracks down contacts at risk, Krager said.

Cowlitz County’s STI per capita case rate increased about 71% from 448 per 100,000 people in 2010 to 765 per 100,000 in 2019. The increase is sharper than the county’s increase in population over those years, Krager said.

Cases increased statewide over the same decade, but Cowlitz County’s per capita rate is about 10% to 15% higher than the state’s, he said.

In the last three years of complete data, 2017 to 2019, the county recorded 690 STI cases per year. About half of those are among 15- to 24-year-olds. Each year, one of every 24 residents in that age group tests positive for an STI, Krager said.

From 2017 to 2019, chlamydia was the most commonly reported STI, making up 73% of cases, or 498 per year on average. Gonorrhea made up 17%, syphilis 6%, and herpes simplex 4%, according to the Department of Health data.

Krager said although the number is relatively small compared to the county’s overall population, the increase is concerning.

“It is getting worse and that’s something, at least from my perspective, to pay attention to,” he said.

Along with increases in the more common chlamydia and gonorrhea, the county also has recorded a significant rise in syphilis cases, Krager said. The numbers still are small, with an average of 27 cases annually from 2017 to 2019, but have doubled or tripled from prior years’ less than 10 cases.

Krager said the biggest concern is congenital syphilis, when a pregnant mother passes it on to her unborn baby. Cases were very rare before 2017 in the state and county. In the last three years, the Cowlitz County has recorded less than 10 cases annually, but to see any cases is worrying, he said.

Left untreated, syphilis can cause severe illness and death, as well as miscarriages and babies born very sick, Krager said.

The most common STIs — chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis — can be treated and cured but if left untreated, can cause severe, lifelong health outcomes like infertility, Krager said. There is no cure for genital herpes.

“We advocate for people to talk openly about STIs and testing and treatment both with partners and health-care providers,” Krager said. “It’s reasonable for many people, especially younger people, to get screened on a regular basis. And for some groups of people it might make sense to get screened more often, especially if you have a new partner or multiple partners over the course of a year or shorter period of time.”

Treatment is critical and mostly relatively straightforward, Krager said.

“If we can get to people, if we can find these infections, if we can treat them then we can prevent from passing them on to other people and interrupt the chain of transmission,” he said.

Why the increase?

Several factors play into the increase in STIs, including a rise in “riskier” sexual behaviors and drug and alcohol use, Krager said. Drug use, poverty and unstable housing also are barriers to people receiving STI care, he said.

There also is some correlation between the rise in cases and the reduction in funding for state and local control and prevention programs, Krager said. The county’s STI work has been inconsistent over the last 20 years, he said.

In response to a gonorrhea outbreak that began in 2004, the county health department ramped up outreach, testing, treatment and contact tracing to combat the cases, according to TDN archives.

County efforts slowed around 2011 after losing funding and in recent years, staff have done what they had capacity for, mostly entering data into the system, said Gena James, health and human services deputy director.

“We haven’t been able to do that in-depth work to get to the preventative side of STIs, so we’re hoping to get back into that,” James told the commissioners.

Krager outlined other possible strategies to address the rising rates, including further expanding staffing, improving access to information, testing and treatment; supporting health-care providers with education and help contacting people who are infected; and working with agencies to target the highest-risk populations.

Since the county department no longer offers testing, a component going forward is figuring out how to partner with providers that do to allow them to do more STI dedicated work, Krager said.

Testing and treatment

The Cowlitz Family Health Center, which started off as a family planning clinic, picked up more community testing about a decade ago as the county scaled back, said Jim Coffee, chief executive officer. The clinics offer STI testing and treatment, as well as HIV testing as part of its Harm Reduction Program.

“We have had a very robust program for years,” Coffee said in an email. “The pandemic sadly slowed things for a bit but we are seeing it picking back up recently.”

A newer agency to the county, Cascade AIDS Project, offers HIV testing and support services and is looking to expand to include other STI testing in the coming months, said Jasmine Gruenstein, director of Southwest Washington services.

The nonprofit, located in downtown Longview, offers free, confidential rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing every Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. Cascade AIDS Project also provides medical case management, housing services and peer navigation services for residents with HIV.

The organization began in Portland in the mid-1980s and has expanded to cover Southwest Washington. In 2018, the nonprofit took over offering HIV services in Cowlitz County from Lifelong, a Seattle-based organization, and began providing testing in October 2021 after receiving a grant from Gilead Sciences, Gruenstein said.

Before opening in Longview, Gruenstein said they were told of the need in Cowlitz County, but couldn’t expand north until receiving funding. The agency still is building trust but is dedicated to growing services in the county, she said.

“There’s so much potential to serve the community and get roots there,” Gruenstein said. “Offering comprehensive care is important. Bringing people in the door and linking them to treatment, we want to replicate that in Cowlitz County as well.”

