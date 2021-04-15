Cowlitz County reports first case of UK variant; state officials warn of possible 4th wave

The county reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 5,013.

Along with the one B.1.1.7 variant case, seven Cowlitz County residents were infected with the B.1.427 variant and three with the B.1.429 variant, according to the state Department of Health's weekly variant report. The latter two variants were first detected in California.

Early evidence shows the UK variant is about 50% more transmissible and likely leads to more severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday, 500 cases of the UK variant have been detected in Washington, according to the Department of Health's report.

The B.1.429 California variant is the most common in all the state's cases, with nearly 1,050 detected, according to the report. The California variants are about 20% more transmissible, according to the CDC.

Washington is sequencing between 5% and 10% of positive specimens, with 7.6% of all cases sequenced in March, according to the report.

Shah said although vaccinations are increasing, most Washington residents still are unvaccinated. Vaccine eligibility opened to all residents 16 and older Thursday.