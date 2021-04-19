Cowlitz County reports 58 COVID-19 cases, three deaths as local vaccine appointments are left open

Cowlitz County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend, even as some local vaccine appointments were left open.

The woman in her 50s, man in his 70s and man in his 60s all had underlying conditions and were hospitalized when they died, according to the county health department. The county has recorded 5,100 cases and 66 deaths total.

While all adults became eligible last week to receive the vaccine and supply issues were anticipated due to a pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, demand has not kept up with supply locally.

Safeway pharmacists administered 830 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday at the Cowlitz County Event Center vaccine site, said Health and Human Services Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue. About 370 of the total 1,200 available appointments went unfilled.

Leftover vaccine is not wasted and goes to Safeway for other appointments.

Donahue said there could be several reasons why not all the appointments were filled, including improved vaccine supply at other locations that may have different appointment schedules. Sunny and warm weather Sunday also may have played a role, she said, as patients chose to make other plans.