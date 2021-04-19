Cowlitz County reports 58 COVID-19 cases, three deaths as local vaccine appointments are left open

Cowlitz County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend, even as some local vaccine appointments were left open.
The woman in her 50s, man in his 70s and man in his 60s all had underlying conditions and were hospitalized when they died, according to the county health department. The county has recorded 5,100 cases and 66 deaths total.
While all adults became eligible last week to receive the vaccine and supply issues were anticipated due to a pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, demand has not kept up with supply locally.
Safeway pharmacists administered 830 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday at the Cowlitz County Event Center vaccine site, said Health and Human Services Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue. About 370 of the total 1,200 available appointments went unfilled.
Leftover vaccine is not wasted and goes to Safeway for other appointments.
Donahue said there could be several reasons why not all the appointments were filled, including improved vaccine supply at other locations that may have different appointment schedules. Sunny and warm weather Sunday also may have played a role, she said, as patients chose to make other plans.
Some people are hesitant or are waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the department is answering questions and addressing misinformation, Donahue said.
"Ultimately, we are glad we could provide first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 800 people last Sunday," she said. "Our goal has always been to compliment the work healthcare providers are doing to vaccinate people in the community."
School cases
Castle Rock School District reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in schools, four of which were in the athletics department on the track and softball teams. The cases were among family members and were not transmitted on the team, said Superintendent Ryan Greene.
“It doesn’t originate in the sport, it originates at home,” Greene said.
He added the district has been careful to monitor cases and taken all suggested steps to limit in-school spread.
One high school staff member tested positive March 29. On April 6, one athletics staff and one athlete tested positive and did expose others at school, according to the district's dashboard. On April 12, two more athletes tested positive.
On April 13, an early kindergarten afternoon student tested positive; a classroom was closed. An early kindergarten morning student tested positive, but there was no school exposure.
Also April 13, two intermediate students tested positive. One classroom was closed. On April 14, one primary staff member tested positive and did expose others.
Greene said since the start of the year, there has only been one documented case of in-school transmission, where a student passed COVID-19 to another student.
Second through eighth graders returned to full-time class Monday, and Greene asked that the community continues to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I don’t want to make it a political statement,” Greene said. “I just want schools to stay open.”
Longview reported eight new cases among four staff members and four students. None of the cases were caused by exposure at school, according to contract tracing.
On April 1, two Mark Morris students tested positive, along with a Cascade staff member. An R.A. Long staff member tested positive April 3. On April 13, a Mt. Solo staff member and a Monticello staff member tested positive, and on April 14 a Mt. Solo student and an R.A. Long student also tested positive.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools. Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools and only reported one such case in November.
Washington residents can search for vaccine appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.