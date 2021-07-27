Cowlitz County report finds COVID-19 vaccine reduces hospitalization risk in Southwest Washington

In Southwest Washington, COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the risk of hospitalization by 90%, according to a Cowlitz County Health and Human Services report released Tuesday.
The Cowlitz County Health Department, in partnership with Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum departments, analyzed the the vaccination status of residents in the six counties who were hospitalized for COVID-19 as well as the vaccination status of all residents.
“This report demonstrates how effective COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing severe illness that can lead to hospitalization,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for the counties. “Completing the vaccination series provides the most protection, but even those who are not yet fully vaccinated receive some protection from the vaccine.”
For Southwest Washington residents, being partially vaccinated reduces the risk of hospitalization by 75% and being fully vaccinated reduces the risk by 90%, according to the report.
Out of the 61,620 residents ages 45 to 64 who were fully vaccinated between March 22 and June 27, fewer than 10 were hospitalized for COVID-19. In that same time, 91% of hospitalized residents 45 to 64 were not vaccinated.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are very effective, but they’re not perfect,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, health officer for the counties, in a statement. “A small number of people who are fully vaccinated may still get COVID-19. But this data shows that those who are vaccinated are far less likely to be hospitalized as a result of their illness. Getting vaccinated provides the best protection.”
Cowlitz County had 17% lower vaccine coverage than the state average, according to the department’s Tuesday presentation to the Board of Health. As of Saturday, about 47% of county residents had initiated vaccination and nearly 44% were fully vaccinated.
Older age groups have higher vaccine coverage, with 69% of residents 65 and older fully vaccinated and 57% of those 50 to 64 fully vaccinated.
The youngest eligible age groups have the lowest vaccination rates, with 21% of youth 12 to 17 fully vaccinated and 36% of 18- to 34-year-olds fully vaccinated.
Castle Rock continues to lead the county in vaccination, with 61% of residents fully vaccinated. Rural southeast Cowlitz County, including Ariel and Cougar zip codes, has the lowest rate, with 30% of residents fully vaccinated.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rate as of early July was declining while trending above the state average, according to the presentation. Cases appear to be slightly increasing in more recent weeks, the state Department of Health dashboard indicates.
COVID-19 cases are increasing statewide as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in Washington. The more transmissible variant made up about 58% of genetically sequenced cases as of early July.
The pace of overall population immunity, from vaccination and infection, has “slowed considerably,” and more vaccination is needed to keep cases from spiking higher, according to the state.
No delta variant cases have been found in Cowlitz County so far but less than 3% of confirmed cases in June were sequenced, so the department says its likely spreading here.
“I’m deeply concerned about areas of the state with lower vaccination rates now that a more infectious variant is likely to be the one that reaches those communities,” said state Acting Chief Science Officer Scott Lindquist. “If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated for any reason, now is the time to protect yourself, your family and everyone around you.”
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has trended above state average since January, according to the presentation. Half the total hospitalizations were among county residents 65 and older, but the per capita rate among residents 34 to 49 is now on par with the older age group.
COVID-19 deaths have decreased since peaking over the holidays and the beginning of the year, according to the department. The county has recorded one to two deaths each week in the last couple months. About 82% of COVID-19 deaths have been among those 65 and older.