Cowlitz County report finds COVID-19 vaccine reduces hospitalization risk in Southwest Washington

In Southwest Washington, COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the risk of hospitalization by 90%, according to a Cowlitz County Health and Human Services report released Tuesday.

The Cowlitz County Health Department, in partnership with Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania and Wahkiakum departments, analyzed the the vaccination status of residents in the six counties who were hospitalized for COVID-19 as well as the vaccination status of all residents.

“This report demonstrates how effective COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing severe illness that can lead to hospitalization,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for the counties. “Completing the vaccination series provides the most protection, but even those who are not yet fully vaccinated receive some protection from the vaccine.”

For Southwest Washington residents, being partially vaccinated reduces the risk of hospitalization by 75% and being fully vaccinated reduces the risk by 90%, according to the report.

Out of the 61,620 residents ages 45 to 64 who were fully vaccinated between March 22 and June 27, fewer than 10 were hospitalized for COVID-19. In that same time, 91% of hospitalized residents 45 to 64 were not vaccinated.