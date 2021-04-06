Cowlitz County reopens COVID-19 vaccine site at fairgrounds Sunday

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine sit at the fairgrounds in Longview to administer 1,200 first doses Sunday.

Starting at noon Wednesday, people currently eligible for vaccination can schedule an appointment online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/CovidVaccine. The appointments are for Sunday only.

More than 3,300 people have received their first and second doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the site, according to the county press release. The county health department expects more first-dose appointments to open up later this month once vaccine allocations are confirmed.

Second-dose appointments are scheduled for the same time, day of week and location as first-dose appointments exactly three weeks later. Patients are asked to make sure the time and date they select works for both appointments.

Patients can arrive to the vaccination site by car or on foot no more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment time. Drivers must enter the drive-through line located at the Third Avenue entrance and walkers must enter through the Seventh Avenue entrance.