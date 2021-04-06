 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County reopens COVID-19 vaccine site at fairgrounds Sunday
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at the vaccination station at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine sit at the fairgrounds in Longview to administer 1,200 first doses Sunday.

Starting at noon Wednesday, people currently eligible for vaccination can schedule an appointment online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/CovidVaccine. The appointments are for Sunday only. 

More than 3,300 people have received their first and second doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the site, according to the county press release. The county health department expects more first-dose appointments to open up later this month once vaccine allocations are confirmed. 

Second-dose appointments are scheduled for the same time, day of week and location as first-dose appointments exactly three weeks later. Patients are asked to make sure the time and date they select works for both appointments. 

Patients can arrive to the vaccination site by car or on foot no more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment time. Drivers must enter the drive-through line located at the Third Avenue entrance and walkers must enter through the Seventh Avenue entrance. 

Social gatherings drive rise in Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases

Prior to getting vaccinated, participants may be asked to provide a copy of the email or text message confirmation they received after scheduling the appointment, identification to ensure registration information is accurate and proof of health insurance. An immunization consent form must be completed prior to appointments.

Vaccination is free of charge for everyone whether or not they have health insurance.

Those who need assistance scheduling an online vaccination appointment can call the local Aging and Disability Resource Center at 360-501-8399. 

Washington residents can check if they are eligible for vaccination at doh.wa.gov and can make appointments online at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or by calling 1-800-525-0127.

Everyone 16 and older in Washington will be eligible for vaccination starting April 15. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

