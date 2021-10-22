Cowlitz County providers report high compliance with state mandate, vary on vaccination rate

Cowlitz County organizations covered by the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate reported high levels of compliance and varying vaccination rates following the Monday deadline.
In August, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mandate for state and healthcare workers, with an Oct. 18 deadline. Teachers and other school staff were added to the mandate the following week.
The requirement applies to hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, as well as dentists, behavioral health services, and most firefighters.
Staff could apply for a medical or religious exemption and are entitled to a reasonable accommodation assessment, but employers don't have to provide an accommodation.
Staff at Cowlitz County's largest healthcare employer PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center were required to be vaccinated by the end of August under PeaceHealth's own mandate. Kaiser Permanente workers had to be vaccinated by the end of September.
Many other healthcare providers met the Monday deadline with few losses of staff.
Community Home Health and Hospice is 100% compliant with the mandate, said Kendra Zern, human resource director. The organization, which has locations in Longview and Vancouver, provided some exemptions for its 268-member staff but a majority are vaccinated, she said.
Zern said staffing at Community Home, like many healthcare providers, was strained prior to the mandate. The new requirement had "a very minimal impact" to the organization, she said.
"We're excited that we have such a strong group of individuals remaining with us," Zern said. "We know the industry is struggling because of the mandate. Our care has not changed for the patients."
Throughout the pandemic, the organization hasn't recorded workplace infections among staff spreading to patients or vice versa, she said.
Koelsch Communities, which runs Canterbury Gardens, Canterbury Park, Canterbury Inn and Delaware Plaza in Longview, ended Monday with about 80% of Washington staff vaccinated, said Chase Salyers, operations director.
Exact numbers for the Longview locations were not available. Salyers said staff working in the facilities had multiple opportunities to get the vaccines and many did.
While some staff "chose to move on" because of the mandate, Salyers said the organization was not concerned about its ability to care for residents. The company had a pretty good vaccination rate before the mandate, he said.
Staff vaccination rates at Cowlitz County nursing homes ranged from about 68% to 95% as of Oct. 10, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency only reports numbers for nursing homes, not other types of long-term care facilities.
Columbia Wellness CEO Drew McDaniel said the mental health organization falls under the state mandate as well as the federal mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. Although all the details for the federal mandate haven't been released, they needed to make sure to follow both, he said.
Almost all of the organization's 183 employees in its multiple locations in Cowlitz and Grays Harbor counties are in compliance, with just one relief staff member who had not submitted proof of vaccination or an exemption as of Tuesday, McDaniel said. About 74% of employees were vaccinated and the rest received exemptions, he said.
"We are thrilled," McDaniel said. "I think we got it covered."
Those who received exemptions will take rapid COVID-19 tests weekly, McDaniel said. Columbia Wellness paid for the tests and staff will be on the clock when they take them, he said.
All staff are required to wear masks inside, social distance and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
Most firefighters fall under the mandate, as they respond to more and more medical calls. Administrative staff at fire stations and volunteers who do not perform medical services are not covered by the mandate.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue granted eight religious exemptions and was waiting on paperwork for five volunteers as of Wednesday, said Chief Scott Neves. Some of those five are not covered under the mandate because they only respond to fire calls, he said.