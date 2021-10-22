Cowlitz County providers report high compliance with state mandate, vary on vaccination rate

Washington State Patrol loses 14 employees in Cowlitz, neighboring counties Monday due to vaccine mandate Cowlitz County is part of the Washington State Patrol region with the largest number of employees who quit or were fired for not complying wit…

Columbia Wellness CEO Drew McDaniel said the mental health organization falls under the state mandate as well as the federal mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. Although all the details for the federal mandate haven't been released, they needed to make sure to follow both, he said.

Almost all of the organization's 183 employees in its multiple locations in Cowlitz and Grays Harbor counties are in compliance, with just one relief staff member who had not submitted proof of vaccination or an exemption as of Tuesday, McDaniel said. About 74% of employees were vaccinated and the rest received exemptions, he said.

"We are thrilled," McDaniel said. "I think we got it covered."

Those who received exemptions will take rapid COVID-19 tests weekly, McDaniel said. Columbia Wellness paid for the tests and staff will be on the clock when they take them, he said.

All staff are required to wear masks inside, social distance and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Most firefighters fall under the mandate, as they respond to more and more medical calls. Administrative staff at fire stations and volunteers who do not perform medical services are not covered by the mandate.

