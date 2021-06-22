Cowlitz County pharmacies, outreach clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Ilani Casino announced Monday it's offering $10 in "Promo Play" for customers who show their vaccine card at Player Services or the Momentum Booth through Labor Day and mention the code VAX10.

"Everyone wins when it comes to getting vaccinated. Ilani would like to thank guests for helping keep the community safe by rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine," according to the casino's statement.

Some vaccine clinics held by the county, the Child and Adolescent Clinic and the Ethnic Support Council over the last couple months have offered incentives to participants.

The Ethnic Support Council provided giveaway bags with items such as masks, hand sanitizer and pens with the organization's logo on them, said Board President Cindy Lopez Werth.

At a May 21 vaccine clinic at Wallace Elementary School, the council offered free pizza, shaved ice and a WinCo gift cards raffle. During another clinic in Woodland, the council offered gift cards for local Latino businesses.

Lopez Werth said the gift cards help the local economy and people going to the vaccine clinics. The council is considering other incentives other cities have offered, such as free beers or cash for additional people participants bring to the clinic, she said.