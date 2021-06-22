Cowlitz County pharmacies, outreach clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Cowlitz County residents who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine could have a chance to win money, sweepstakes or to receive a coupon depending on where they get the shot.
Many vaccine providers are offering incentives to encourage vaccination, along with the state's "Shot of a Lifetime" lottery. The giveaways may not be convincing everyone, but they're worth offering to get as many people vaccinated as possible Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said.
"If it helps someone make that choice to get vaccinated a little easier because they are going to get a benefit, I think that's awesome," he said. "I'm not convinced it will make a huge impact, but any extra vaccine we can get is helpful."
Washington residents get automatically entered into the state's vaccine lottery for a chance to win $250,000 or $1 million, as well as several other prizes. Depending on where people get the shot, they may get a chance at other giveaways or smaller incentives, such as coupons.
Many chain pharmacies are offering incentives, including 10% coupons at Safeway and Walgreens, a $10-off coupon at Rite Aid and a $5 Target coupon at in-store CVS locations.
People who get the vaccine at Kroger pharmacies, including Fred Meyer, can enter to win $1 million or free groceries for a year. CVS also is running a large-scale sweepstakes for people vaccinated through July 10, with prizes ranging from concert tickets, sports tickets, cruise trips, gift cards and more.
Ilani Casino announced Monday it's offering $10 in "Promo Play" for customers who show their vaccine card at Player Services or the Momentum Booth through Labor Day and mention the code VAX10.
"Everyone wins when it comes to getting vaccinated. Ilani would like to thank guests for helping keep the community safe by rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine," according to the casino's statement.
Some vaccine clinics held by the county, the Child and Adolescent Clinic and the Ethnic Support Council over the last couple months have offered incentives to participants.
The Ethnic Support Council provided giveaway bags with items such as masks, hand sanitizer and pens with the organization's logo on them, said Board President Cindy Lopez Werth.
At a May 21 vaccine clinic at Wallace Elementary School, the council offered free pizza, shaved ice and a WinCo gift cards raffle. During another clinic in Woodland, the council offered gift cards for local Latino businesses.
Lopez Werth said the gift cards help the local economy and people going to the vaccine clinics. The council is considering other incentives other cities have offered, such as free beers or cash for additional people participants bring to the clinic, she said.
"It's worth it when you think about our community's health and safety," Lopez Werth said. "A lot of people we’re reaching out to have financial struggles anyways, so $10 or $20 could be a few meals or gas in the car to get to work."
Krager said the various incentives and lottery programs may be confusing, but different options may appeal to different people.
Last week state health officials said it was too early to tell exactly how much, the state's "Shot of a Lifetime" vaccine lottery and giveaways seem to be helping spur vaccinations.
After hitting a low seven-day average of 25,280 vaccine doses given statewide June 4, the state's rate increased the week after the lottery announcement to more than 30,000 doses per day. The rate appears to have leveled off, with the most recent complete seven-day average at 27,530 doses, about half the amount it was earlier this spring.
"We have another variant spreading. That is very concerning," Krager said. "It’s heartbreaking to still see people die from a preventable disease. Anything that can prevent that I think we should try. Incentives are a part of that."