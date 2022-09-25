Cowlitz County organizations aim to create healthy relationship between youth and food

The sun was just beginning to peek through the tall pines bordering the Carrolls Elementary School when the fourth-grade class stepped outside Wednesday morning.

The students walked past the playground to gather in the garden, for a somewhat unconventional cross-subject lesson in science, health and listening.

After breaking up into groups to explore plants in different stages of life – seeds, flowers, fruit and going dormant – came the students’ favorite part. Plates of grapes, carrots, apples and kale, all grown in the garden, were passed around for a taste test. Almost all 15 students raised their hand when garden coordinator Hillary Jensen asked if they tried more than one thing.

The small, rural elementary school houses one of 19 gardens run by nonprofit Lower Columbia School Gardens. The program, offering gardening and cooking lessons, is just one location shy of having gardens at all public Longview and Kelso elementary and middle schools, said Ian Thompson, operations coordinator and founder.

Giving students a chance to learn where food comes from and have a hand in growing it is a critical piece of teaching about health, he said.

“We’ve just seen so many times that the regular, normal nutrition information and education they’re getting is not having a certain effect,” Thompson said.

As agencies raise the alarm about the rate of childhood obesity in the country, some Cowlitz County programs are looking at different ways to improve children’s health without perpetuating harmful stigmas about weight.

“We’re not usually thinking specifically about obesity,” Thompson said. “We’re thinking about a healthy relationship with food, which is tied to a healthy relationship with the natural world and the seasons and soil.”

Encouraging healthy eating

While many behaviors and circumstances contribute to a child or adolescent’s health, some approaches to changing their weight or diet may cause more harm than good.

Parents concerned about their child’s diet may limit what and how much food is eaten, pressure their child to eat certain foods or use food as a reward, all of which may lead to unintended consequences, according to a 2007 study published by the Canadian Journal of Dietetic Practice and Research. The study states parents should try to model the eating habits they want their kids to pick up and respond to their child’s eating cues.

Children are also influenced by what others around them are eating, something Jensen often sees during school garden programs. Showing students where some foods come from, as well as giving them autonomy to decide what they want to try, encourages more adventurous tasting, she said.

“Introducing students to foods they haven’t tasted before, giving them the opportunity to eat food they’ve had a hand in watering, tending and harvesting and simply developing a connection with nature, is a much better indicator of long-term health outcomes than teaching the counting of calories or focusing on the size of their bodies,” she said.

Other studies show overlap between obesity and eating disorders in children and teens. Disordered eating behaviors, such as fixation on “good” and “bad” foods, are highly prevalent among obese children, which increases risk of them developing an eating disorder, according to a 2018 study published in the Current Obesity Reports medical journal.

Eating disorder resources Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services: www.helloliferecovery.org National Eating Disorders Association Hotline: call or text 1-800-931-2237 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Online chat offered at www.nationaleatingdisorders.org from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders Helpline: 1-888-375-7767 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Cowlitz County 24/7 crisis line: 360-425-6064 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988 or 1-800-273-8255

In Cowlitz County, Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services offers body positivity youth groups designed to prevent children from developing eating disorders and encourage healthy relationships with their bodies.

Shira Lile, executive director said the organization’s work with families and youth often starts by shifting language away from old school clinical words — like obese and overweight — that have been harmful and turns the focus onto what our bodies do for us. The program stresses that everyone has different genetic makeups that contribute to smaller or larger bodies and larger bodies aren’t always unhealthy, she said.

Families can help children develop healthy relationships with food from a young age by using neutral language about food, Lile said.

“We have really well intended parents who say, ‘Have something healthy and then you can have dessert,’ but by just saying that makes dessert an idolized thing, so kids will want to eat more,” she said.

It’s valid for parents to have concerns about their child’s health, but it’s important to be mindful of the language used around children, Lile said. Singling out a child by restricting their eating and no one else’s is not helpful, she said.

While it’s up to most parents to decide what to feed their children, Lile said she encourages them to let the kids decide when they are done eating.

A slightly different approach is needed for families who are food insecure, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to adequate food, Lile said. These children may not always get enough to eat or may eat beyond fullness because they don’t know what their next meal will be, she said.

Food access and insecurity

An estimated 9% of Cowlitz County residents had limited access to healthy foods, meaning they were low income and lived either more than a mile from a grocery store in urban areas, or more than 10 miles from a store in rural areas, according to United States Department of Agriculture data. While this rate has improved in the last 10 years, it’s stayed about the same since 2018.

For example, the closest supermarkets with produce – Safeway and Walmart – are each about 1.5 miles from Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands. Tienda, a Mexican grocery store on Oregon Way, is about 1 mile away. There are at least three convenience stores less than a mile from the park.

The Highlands Community Garden offers free produce for neighbors and is located across the street from Archie Anderson. But that option is not available year-round.

Access to resources for food insecure households improved over the past few years, but the need has increased, according to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.

“There is a clear connection between food insecurity and high levels of stress, poor nutrition and chronic diet-related diseases like obesity and diabetes,” the assessment states.

As of 2020, 8.5% of Washington residents and 13.5% of Cowlitz County residents were food insecure, according to nonprofit Feeding America. Food insecurity is higher among children, with 12.3% statewide and 19.7% in Cowlitz County.

While providing an opportunity for kids to eat fresh, whole foods, the Lower Columbia School Garden staff and volunteers are careful not to shame students for what they may eat at home, Thompson said.

“Kids don’t have control over what food is in their houses for the most part,” he said. “We don’t say, ‘Your family doesn’t care about you because they serve X kind of food.’”

The program is working to expand its outreach and support for families, Thompson said. The program gives away thousands of plants, seeds, garden supplies and technical support to help families grow food at home, he said.

Farm stands in five locations around the community that offer free produce to the neighborhoods have also taken off, Thompson said.

“This is the first year in our history that we haven’t sold any produce,” he said. “We realized it’s closer to our mission to just make it available to families who need it.”

