Cowlitz County officials prepare for increase in COVID-19 vaccine demand as eligibility opens to all 16 and older

Typically known as “Tax Day,” this year health officials have dubbed April 15 “Vax Day” in Washington as all residents 16 and older become eligible Thursday for COVID-19 vaccination.
About 1.5 million people join the 5 million already eligible, meaning more people will be looking for open appointments, Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts said in a press briefing Wednesday.
“Expanded eligibility will help us get people protected faster and help us slow the spread of disease,” she said. “I’m thrilled so many people in Washington are eager to get vaccinated. I do have a favor to ask: Please be patient.”
Providers statewide on average are administering more than 57,000 doses daily. Roberts said they have the capacity to do more but are limited by vaccine supplies.
Supply decline
The state’s vaccine allocation has decreased recently, and Washington officials expect to receive about 365,000 doses per week for the next three weeks, Roberts said. This week the state received about 387,000 doses, including 13,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.
Roberts said the state’s pause on administering Johnson & Johnson shouldn’t have a large effect on vaccine efforts, since the vaccine only made up about 6% of the state’s supply.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommended halting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six of the 6.8 million people who received the single-dose vaccine developed a rare and severe blood clot.
Washington officials expected to receive about 4,300 doses of that vaccine per week for the next couple weeks. Roberts said it’s unclear if the state will receive those doses.
The pace of vaccine administration has so far accelerated to match increasing supply but it’s unclear how long it will take for the state to reach “herd immunity,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday.
“It’s really right now very much dependent on the supply piece,” he said. “I think from our standpoint the biggest challenge is we don’t have as clear of an idea of what’s happening on the supply side.”
Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist said about two-thirds, or 70% to 80%, of people will need to have immunity to prevent an outbreak. Vaccine supply will determine how quickly the state will get from about 20% of people fully vaccinated to that two-thirds goal, he said.
About 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide as of Monday. In Washington, 23% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
In Cowlitz County, 24,795 residents, or 22.4%, were fully vaccinated as of Monday. About 33,030 county residents had initiated vaccination.
Pharmacy Technician Krystine Sims packages Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine syringes at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview on Tuesday.
Vaccine availability
Those who are newly eligible for vaccine can schedule an appointment with their regular health care provider, at a vaccination site or a local pharmacy, said Cowlitz County Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue.
“It is important to remind people there are a variety of ways to access COVID-19 vaccine in the community,” she said.
The county health department on Wednesday opened up 1,200 COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Sunday at the fairgrounds site, according to a press release. Eligible residents can sign up at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine.
People eligible under previous phases of the vaccine plan could sign up Wednesday, and everyone 16 and older previously not eligible can schedule an appointment beginning Thursday.
Vaccination is by appointment only. Second-dose appointments are scheduled for the same time, day of week and location as first-dose appointments exactly three weeks later.
Those who need help scheduling an online appointment can call the local Aging and Disability Resource Center at 360-501-8399.
More than 850 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the site Sunday, according to the press release. More than 3,300 people have received a vaccine at the site since it first opened in February.
Washington residents can search for vaccine appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Vaccine types
The state is working to add the vaccine type to the vaccine locator site so people can see what vaccine is being administered at each location. This change will help those looking for appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds because the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for those ages, according to the Department of Health.
PeaceHealth’s vaccine appointments are mostly full and open up on a rolling 14-day schedule, spokesman Randy Querin said. Appointments open up as people cancel or reschedule, so those looking for an appointment should check back frequently, he said.
“We are hopeful that demand remains strong, as we believe vaccination is by far the best path to bring us out of the pandemic,” Querin said. “We will continue to do all we can to provide a safe, convenient process for people in our community to get the vaccine.”
Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO Jim Coffee said the organization also has seen steady demand and he expects it to increase as everyone 16 and older becomes eligible.
“I think it’s going to incline exponentially, especially among families with high school students or people getting ready to go off to college,” he said.
County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said Monday he hopes there will be a high uptake of vaccine among younger people that will help curb the increase of COVID-19 cases.
Cowlitz County will move back to Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan Friday as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise
Cowlitz County is one of three Washington counties moving back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon.
Cowlitz County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 4,972. The increase in cases since mid-March has been most concentrated among adults ages 20-49, according to the county’s weekly data report.
Rates also have increased among those 50-64 and under 20 years old, according to the report. Those 65 and older, some of the first to be vaccinated, have the lowest case incidence rate, the report states.