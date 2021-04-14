Cowlitz County officials prepare for increase in COVID-19 vaccine demand as eligibility opens to all 16 and older

Washington residents can search for vaccine appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Vaccine types

The state is working to add the vaccine type to the vaccine locator site so people can see what vaccine is being administered at each location. This change will help those looking for appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds because the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for those ages, according to the Department of Health.

PeaceHealth’s vaccine appointments are mostly full and open up on a rolling 14-day schedule, spokesman Randy Querin said. Appointments open up as people cancel or reschedule, so those looking for an appointment should check back frequently, he said.

“We are hopeful that demand remains strong, as we believe vaccination is by far the best path to bring us out of the pandemic,” Querin said. “We will continue to do all we can to provide a safe, convenient process for people in our community to get the vaccine.”

Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO Jim Coffee said the organization also has seen steady demand and he expects it to increase as everyone 16 and older becomes eligible.