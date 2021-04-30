Cowlitz County likely to remain in Phase 2, some larger counties in danger of backslide

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 rates are dropping but cases and hospitalizations likely will remain too high for the county to move out of Phase 2 when the state re-evaluates counties Monday.

The state will announce changes Tuesday, with the rules taking effect Friday. The state will next re-evaluate counties May 24.

Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman counties were moved back to Phase 2 on April 16, the first change after the entire state moved to Phase 3 on March 22. The three counties are likely to remain in Phase 2, and be joined by several of the state's larger counties based on data available Friday.

Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.

The state's 17 counties with fewer than 50,000 people will move back to Phase 2 if the have more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in 14 days and more than 3 COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven days.

The counties have to rise above or fall below both thresholds to move backward or forward but need to meet only one to remain in the current phase.