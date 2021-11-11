Cowlitz County kids begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

The most common side effects from the vaccine are a sore arm, tiredness, headache and muscle pain, according to the state Department of Health.

The Child and Adolescent Clinic is offering the vaccines to patients when they come in for other appointments or is scheduling the shots as parents call in. The clinic has been offering the Pfizer vaccine to patients 12 years old and older since late May, after the vaccine was authorized for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The pediatric vaccine is a smaller dose than the vaccine approved for those 12 and older, but still requires two doses given three weeks apart.

Pediatrician Wes Hendrickson said it’s exciting to have a safe and effective vaccine available for younger children. The vaccine protects the children as well as those around them who are more vulnerable, he said.

“One thing we think about is even though this disease tends not to be as deadly for kids as adults, we know the virus is really contagious,” he said.

Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, said although most children don’t get severely ill from COVID-19, preventing any severe illnesses or deaths through vaccination is worthwhile.