Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is holding a public service announcement contest for National Public Health Week, April 3 to 9.

County residents of all ages, businesses, schools, and other groups can submit an entry. Parents or guardians must sign the registration form for those younger than 18. Entry is free.

Entries can be a 30-second-or-less video or audio message, picture or a poster raising awareness about a public health issue.

Topics could include smoking, substance abuse, physical activity, nutrition, mental health, preventative medicine, oral health, emergency preparedness, food safety, childhood injury prevention, clean water, healthy septic systems, composting, litter-free community, or another health topic promoting public health.

The winning PSA will appear on the health department's Facebook page and website during National Public Health Week and for 60 days after the end of the contest. The winning PSA may also be broadcast on local television and radio stations during National Public Health Week. The winning submission will receive a prize.

Contest rules and entry forms are available on the health department website, www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/PSA. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on March 24. Entries can be submitted online, dropped off in person or mailed to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, 1952 9th Ave., Longview.