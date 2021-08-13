Cowlitz County health officials raising alarm as cases, hospitalizations hit all-time high

“We want to provide some urgency that right now what we’re seeing is incredible dangerous,” he said. “We are seeing a lot of transmission happening, quickly approaching our peak over the wintertime in Clark and already surpassing our peak of cases in Cowlitz County.”

Case counts are rising in all age groups, and children have seen the largest proportional increase in cases, according to the Cowlitz County health department’s recent data report. Krager said weekly cases among residents 17 and younger increased from six in the spring to 42.

In the last month, 35- to 49-year-olds and residents 65 and older also seen higher-than-average increases, according to the county report.

Transmission is happening in public places, at social gatherings, among families and in workplaces, Krager said. Workplace outbreaks had been low but increased in the two months as some precautions got lax when the state opened up, he said.

Cowlitz County COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased since early July, with the weekly rate more than double the state average and the third-highest in the state behind Lewis and Stevens counties, according to the state Department of Health.

As of Friday, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 23 COVID-19 inpatients, up from 19 one week ago.