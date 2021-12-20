Cowlitz County health official recommends testing, precuations ahead of holidays to lessen omicron variant risk

Cowlitz County residents should take the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant into the equation while planning for the holiday weekend, according to health officials.

"I expect people to get together for the holidays. I don't think anything I or anyone else says is going to make a difference," said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. "We have to acknowledge people who are not vaccinated or have no immunity will be at risk if they go to gatherings. ... We're going to see people get sick and go to the hospital and die, that's just what's going to happen."

People, vaccinated or unvaccinated, can take steps to lower their risk this weekend. COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots, are the best way to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death, Krager said.

Most people gathering with family are unlikely to wear masks, but may consider it, especially if in a crowded setting, Krager said. Opening a window to increase ventilation also is a good idea, as well as keeping gatherings a little shorter, he said.

Anyone, vaccinated or not, should get tested for COVID-19 before gathering, Krager said. Local pharmacies may have at-home tests available, but Krager said he doesn't know how large the supply is in Cowlitz County. Residents may be able to order at-home tests online.

Appointments for PCR or rapid tests administered at pharmacies appear to be limited or booked several days out, Krager said. People can contact their doctor's office about making an appointment for a test.

Although it's too late to be fully vaccinated before the holidays, Krager said "now is always the best time to get vaccinated."

As of Saturday, 58.5% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 53.5% were fully vaccinated. About 21,115 residents had received an additional dose. That includes boosters or third doses for people who are immunocompromised and didn’t develop adequate immunity with the two-dose series.

Cowlitz County recorded 73 new confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 13,225 confirmed and 1,675 probable cases. The county has recorded 273 COVID-19 deaths.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 14 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.

Omicron spreading

Omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, making up 73% of new infections last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, Clark County Public Health announced two cases had been identified as the variant, including one linked to outbreaks among wrestling teams. Both cases are among fully vaccinated people, according to public health.

"I want people to understand just how quickly it's going to cause a rise in cases," Krager said. "I think people will be surprised by the number of people they know who will get ill, vaccinated or not. ... I'm not trying to scare people, but I want people to understand how quickly this will spread and that taking precautions can go a long way."

The University of Washington Virology Lab estimates 50% of cases it's sequencing are omicron, Krager said. The variant is in the region and likely will be the dominant strain in the coming days, he said.

It's still unclear if omicron causes more severe illness than the delta variant. The potential of omicron being more mild refers to if more people are being hospitalized compared to past variants and doesn't mean everyone who gets omicron is going to have a mild case, Krager said.

Krager said he is concerned that even if the variant causes less hospitalizations than delta, it will strain hospitals because of how fast it's spreading.

