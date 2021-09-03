Cowlitz County health official addresses COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Anyone can report a health problem that happens after vaccination to the site.

Healthcare providers are required to report serious events, regardless of causality, including: death, a life-threatening event, hospitalization, persistent or significant incapacity, congenital anomaly or birth defect, or serious medical event.

Just because a problem is reported does not mean that the vaccine caused or contributed to it, Krager said.

According to a July county health department report, VAERS data must be interpreted with limitations in mind, including that reports may contain biased, incomplete, inaccurate, unverifiable information; individual adverse events may be reported repeatedly; an event occurring after vaccination is not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

"VAERS data is absolutely being misinterpreted and misused. It's frustrating to see," Krager said. "People taking every report and assuming causality with the vaccine is not how VAERS is meant to be used."