Cowlitz County health care providers await details to implement vaccine mandate

Cowlitz County health officials are concerned the Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 vaccine mandate may further strain the health-care system, but are hopeful facilities can keep most of their staff.
"I hope most people will make the right decision, choose to get vaccinated and continue to provide care for their patients," Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said during a press briefing Friday. "I think it's a way to provide staff safety and minimize chances of outbreaks in all health-care facilities and increase patient safety."
Inslee announced Monday that state employees and and health-care workers will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
The proclamation covers workers in health-care settings, including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and assisted living, rehabilitation centers, dentist offices, pharmacies, chiropractors and more. The mandate does not include personal care providers working in a patient's home.
Cowlitz Family Health Center chief executive officer Jim Coffee said Friday he was "stunned" at how far the mandate reaches. The organization is waiting for more direction from its legal team and the governor, but has time to figure out how to implement the requirement before the deadline, he said.
"What I'm telling them (staff) is at this point to hold tight and we’re going to try to make this work for everyone," he said.
People getting a Pfizer vaccine need to wait at least three weeks after the first shot to receive a second dose. People need to wait at least four weeks after receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
To be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, the latest people can start inoculation is Sept. 6 for Moderna, Sept. 13 for Pfizer and Oct. 4 for Johnson & Johnson.
In other places with similar mandates, the vast majority of unvaccinated employees chose to get the vaccine and stay, Krager said. At the Houston Methodist hospital in Texas, 153 employees resigned or were fired for not getting the vaccine, about 0.6% of 26,000 total workers, he said.
County Health Officer Alan Melnick said the mandate should help improve hospital capacity during a COVID-19 outbreak by decreasing the number of unvaccinated staff who have to quarantine.
"Either way you have a risk of having staff shortages, and I'd much rather have the very small risk ... of losing a few staff because they refuse to get vaccinated rather than losing staff because you've got an outbreak and have to quarantine folks that are unvaccinated."
PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente earlier this month announced their own vaccine requirements for employees.
PeaceHealth’s requirement applies to all workers, including providers, students, contractors, vendors and volunteers, starting Aug. 31. Workers can apply for a medical exemption and will be required to show documentation of their qualifying condition, Dr. Doug Koekkoek, PeaceHealth’s chief physician executive said in early August.
Unvaccinated individuals will be regularly tested for COVID-19, as well as subject to additional masking, potential reassignment to nonpatient care settings and other safety protocols, according to the organization.
As of Aug. 3, about 69% of the nearly 1,600 workers at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and PeaceHealth’s Longview clinics are vaccinated.
“We think the number of caregivers who chose neither to be vaccinated nor to submit a qualified exemption will be very small, so we’re not anticipating significant staffing impacts," Koekkoek said.
About 77% of the Family Health Center's staff are vaccinated, Coffee said. When fully staffed, Family Health Center has 230 employees at its multiple locations.
Coffee said he's hopeful Family Health Center will keep all its staff, but he's concerned about the state's health-care industry as a whole.
"The part that worries me is if somebody decides not to get vaccinated and leaves their employer, no other employer in the state in health care is going to be able to hire them," he said. "Rebuilding health-care workforce is not a quick task."
Melnick said the statewide mandate provides an advantage because workers can't leave a facility that requires vaccines for one that doesn't.