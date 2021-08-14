Cowlitz County health care providers await details to implement vaccine mandate

People getting a Pfizer vaccine need to wait at least three weeks after the first shot to receive a second dose. People need to wait at least four weeks after receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

To be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, the latest people can start inoculation is Sept. 6 for Moderna, Sept. 13 for Pfizer and Oct. 4 for Johnson & Johnson.

In other places with similar mandates, the vast majority of unvaccinated employees chose to get the vaccine and stay, Krager said. At the Houston Methodist hospital in Texas, 153 employees resigned or were fired for not getting the vaccine, about 0.6% of 26,000 total workers, he said.

County Health Officer Alan Melnick said the mandate should help improve hospital capacity during a COVID-19 outbreak by decreasing the number of unvaccinated staff who have to quarantine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Either way you have a risk of having staff shortages, and I'd much rather have the very small risk ... of losing a few staff because they refuse to get vaccinated rather than losing staff because you've got an outbreak and have to quarantine folks that are unvaccinated."

PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente earlier this month announced their own vaccine requirements for employees.