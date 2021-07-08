Cowlitz County Fire District 5 partnering with health department to offer Pfizer vaccine Saturday

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 became a COVID-19 vaccine provider in May, after Fire Chief Vic Leatzow saw a report of residents in “pharmacy deserts” in other states — driving hundreds of miles for the once-scarce shots.
Washington soon began its push to get to 70% of residents initiating vaccination, with mostly clinics, pharmacies and mass-vaccination sites offering doses.
“I thought, ‘We can do this better,’” he said.
The Kalama agency began administering shots May 19 and is now one of eight emergency service agencies in Washington that are registered COVID-19 vaccine providers, according to the Department of Health.
Cowlitz 5 has since partnered with the county health department and Ethnic Support Council to administer shots at outreach clinics. The department has traveled the region to give shots to residents who request them.
The agency is partnering with the county health department and Ethnic Support Council to hold a vaccine clinic Saturday at St. Helens Elementary in Longview.
Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older, no appointment necessary. A parent or legal guardian must accompany those 12- to 15-years old and 16- and 17-year-olds must provide a consent form signed by their parent or legal guardian. The form is available at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine. Those who get their first dose on Saturday will need to return to the same location on July 31 for the second dose.
This weekend is the last chance for Washington residents to get vaccinated in time to be entered into the state’s $1 million vaccine lottery, according to the state Department of Health. The deadline to be included in Tuesday’s “Shot of a Lifetime” drawing is end of day Sunday.
The county recommended Cowlitz 5 get Pfizer for Saturday’s clinic to reduce barriers to access, said Health and Human Services Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue. The two-dose shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently available for those 12 to 17 years old.
Leatzow said the agency had previously been offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it is easier logistically to administer than the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The fire district set up an agreement with PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente in Longview to store its vaccine, Leatzow said. The organizations have also helped Cowlitz 5 acquire vaccine by transferring doses to the Kalama agency.
Ordering vaccine from the state can take two weeks. Leatzow said he would rather request a transfer to help use up vaccine stock before it expires, and received a transfer of 100 doses of Pfizer for Saturday’s clinic.
The agency received a biological substance cooler from Clark County Public Health to transport the vaccine.
As of Wednesday, the agency had administered 83 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including seven to homebound residents.
“The reason we opted to go mobile was to reach these people,” he said. “It’s been a gap that hasn’t been appropriately addressed overall.”
People can request a vaccine from Cowlitz 5 online or by phone and the agency will schedule the appointments in batches to reduce waste.
Cowlitz 5 has also worked with the Merchants Exchange in Portland, Columbia River Steamship Operators’ Association and International Transport Workers’ Federation to get crew members on vessels docked at the ports in Longview, Kalama and Vancouver vaccinated.
The agency is small but has been able to balance vaccine administration with regular work by partnering with other organizations. Several volunteer members, including a couple EMTs and registered nurses, have been engaged in the vaccine effort, as well as career staff, he said.
“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to get the job done,” Leatzow said. “It’s the right thing to do.”