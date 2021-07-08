Cowlitz County Fire District 5 partnering with health department to offer Pfizer vaccine Saturday

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 became a COVID-19 vaccine provider in May, after Fire Chief Vic Leatzow saw a report of residents in “pharmacy deserts” in other states — driving hundreds of miles for the once-scarce shots.

Washington soon began its push to get to 70% of residents initiating vaccination, with mostly clinics, pharmacies and mass-vaccination sites offering doses.

“I thought, ‘We can do this better,’” he said.

The Kalama agency began administering shots May 19 and is now one of eight emergency service agencies in Washington that are registered COVID-19 vaccine providers, according to the Department of Health.

Cowlitz 5 has since partnered with the county health department and Ethnic Support Council to administer shots at outreach clinics. The department has traveled the region to give shots to residents who request them.

The agency is partnering with the county health department and Ethnic Support Council to hold a vaccine clinic Saturday at St. Helens Elementary in Longview.