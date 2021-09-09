Cowlitz County fire departments prepare for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Although Cowlitz County fire departments report much of their workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the state's vaccine mandate deadline, leaders are concerned about how the requirement could affect the emergency response system.
Gov. Jay Inslee in early August announced the requirement for most state employees, health and long-term care workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. Firefighters who are licensed as an emergency medical technician or paramedic or perform medical functions in their official course of duty are included.
Volunteer firefighters whose positions are restricted to emergency calls and who do not perform medical services are not covered, and fire department administrative staff are not covered, according to the governor's office website.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Neves said the mandate applies to about 80% of the organization because all career staff and a majority of volunteers provide medical care. The agency responds to more medical calls than fire calls and has added more medically trained staff over the years, he said.
Neves said a portion of Cowlitz 2 staff have gotten the vaccine, but he doesn't keep exact numbers. The agency still is working out its exemption policies and bargaining with the union over affects of the mandate, he said.
"Ultimately, it is a mandate from the governor and we're going to comply with the mandate," he said.
Most staff and volunteers at Cowlitz County Fire District 6, serving Castle Rock and the north county, are vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated, said Abbey LaBerge, district secretary.
The mandate is "a topic of great concern" to all fire departments in the state, including Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama, said Deputy Chief Sammy Brown. The department is working with legal counsel to implement it while monitoring any changes in direction from the state, he said.
"We're definitely going to maintain the level of service, but it's requiring some work on our part to make sure we're prepared for it," Brown said.
Longview Fire Battalion Chief Eric Koreis said the department has a high vaccination rate, with three of its 54 employees unvaccinated.
Koreis said he is concerned about how the mandate will affect agencies the department works with, such as ambulance services, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and other fire departments.
"We're still monitoring the situation carefully and looking for trigger points where we might have to step up and fill in gaps because of cooperators not able to meet the mandate or are adversely impacted," he said.
Neves said Cowlitz 2 and other agencies are concerned that the mandate was handed down without clear direction of how to implement it.
"I think if we start losing EMS providers, similar to medical staff, that has a direct impact on our ability to provide services," he said. "Ultimately we try to be frugal with tax dollars to provide emergency services to folks and this is taking money away from that having to interpret and apply this mandatory order."
People eligible for a religious or medical exemption are entitled to a reasonable accommodation assessment, according to the governor's office website. Koreis said he hopes the options for exemptions and accommodations, such as requiring testing or more personal protective equipment, will help lessen negative effects on the workforce.
"These cooperating agencies have done a great job I think of continuing to collaborate and communicate with each other," he said. "I'm confident we’ll work through any new challenge that comes our way."