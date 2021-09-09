Cowlitz County fire departments prepare for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Most staff and volunteers at Cowlitz County Fire District 6, serving Castle Rock and the north county, are vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated, said Abbey LaBerge, district secretary.

The mandate is "a topic of great concern" to all fire departments in the state, including Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama, said Deputy Chief Sammy Brown. The department is working with legal counsel to implement it while monitoring any changes in direction from the state, he said.

"We're definitely going to maintain the level of service, but it's requiring some work on our part to make sure we're prepared for it," Brown said.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Eric Koreis said the department has a high vaccination rate, with three of its 54 employees unvaccinated.

Koreis said he is concerned about how the mandate will affect agencies the department works with, such as ambulance services, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and other fire departments.

"We're still monitoring the situation carefully and looking for trigger points where we might have to step up and fill in gaps because of cooperators not able to meet the mandate or are adversely impacted," he said.