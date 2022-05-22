Cowlitz County families struggle to find baby formula as nationwide shortage continues

Since her son was born two months ago, Longview resident Ivon Rivera has struggled to find formula to feed him.

Rivera, 38, began using formula after she stopped producing enough breastmilk to feed her baby, but it’s been hard to consistently find.

“She’s frustrated when she knows her baby is hungry and she can’t find the right milk,” said Adelina Machuca, Youth and Family Link care coordinator, translating for Rivera, who primarily speaks Spanish.

Many families in Cowlitz County — and nationwide — have struggled to find needed formula during the ongoing shortage, worsened by supply chain problems and a February recall and closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

This week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a preliminary agreement with Abbott Nutrition to reopen the plant in Michigan but it could take several weeks for products to hit shelves, the Associated Press reports.

President Joe Biden Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production and authorized flights to bring supply from other countries.

Searching for supply

Amid the shortage, the American Academy of Pediatrics states it’s OK for most babies to switch between formulas unless they need a specific type for a medical condition.

Rivera said her baby was sick from switching between formulas and had to be hospitalized. He’s better now and eating more, she said.

Rivera shops for formula at Walmart, WinCo, Safeway, Fred Meyer and some pharmacies. If she does find something at the store, she immediately has to call WIC, the Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program, to update benefits that help pay for the formula.

WIC provides low-income families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, health screenings and referrals and supplements purchasing healthy foods, including formula. When families enroll in WIC, they get benefits to help pay for the formula they need for their infant. If they can’t find their brand because of the shortage, they can call the WIC office to change it, according to the state Department of Health.

Last week, Congress passed a bill allowing WIC families to use their voucher for any brand of formula that is available.

Childhood immunization rates in Cowlitz County, state decline during pandemic A new report shows a statewide decline in routine childhood immunization rates during the pandemic, prompting health officials to encourage fa…

Rivera said she and her husband have driven to Woodland several times to look for formula and have to pay a babysitter to watch their children if they drive a long distance. High gas prices make driving to multiple stores more difficult, she said.

Many of the families Machuca works with are struggling with the short supply, she said. Link provided some formula to Rivera and others when they couldn’t find any in the store, Machuca said.

PeaceHealth Women’s Health Clinic in Longview donated several boxes of formula to Link late last week, said Ashley Roggow, care coordinator. The outreach workers have provided the formula to a handful of families when they haven’t been able to find it anywhere else, she said.

Advice for families

The American Academy of Pediatrics published suggestions for families searching for formula during the shortage, including:

Check smaller stores, drug stores or buy online from reputable distributors and pharmacies.

Check social media groups for ideas of where to find formula. Check any advice with a pediatrician.

Do not dilute formula or use homemade formula. These recipes might not have enough vital nutrients or could contain too much salt or other elements that could be harmful.

It is not ideal, but babies 6 months or older and on regular formula can be fed cow’s milk for no more than a week. One concern with using cow’s milk is making sure babies get enough iron to prevent anemia, and parents should feed them iron-containing solid foods.

Parents with questions or concerns about their baby’s nutrition should contact their pediatrician.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.