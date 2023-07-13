In the last five years, Cowlitz County drug overdose deaths have doubled, with the number involving fentanyl jumping from 12% to 55% of the total, according to data from the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office.

Of the 38 overdose deaths recorded last year, 21 of them, or 55%, included fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, according the coroner’s office. That’s up from about 52% of the 33 deaths in 2021. In 2018, fentanyl was involved in just two of 17 overdose deaths.

Flash forward to this year and 17 of the 19 overdoses involved fentanyl, Coroner Dana Tucker said in late June.

Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise as the drug replaces methamphetamines as many users’ “drug of choice,” Tucker said. The office has seen the synthetic opioid mixed in with other drugs, including marijuana, she said.

Statewide, overdose deaths have increased about 128% from 2018 to 2022, according to Washington State Department of Health data complied by the University of Washington Addictions, Drug and Alcohol Institute.

Washington recorded a little more than 1,300 overdose deaths in 2018, which jumped to about 2,695 in 2022, according to the preliminary numbers.

Deaths involving other synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl, increased about sevenfold, from 230 in 2018 to more than 1,760 in 2022, according to the institute.

The increase in fentanyl use has resulted in a "huge shift" in Cowlitz Family Health Center's harm reduction program, which includes the syringe exchange, CEO Jim Coffee said. The program also provides referrals to substance use and behavioral health treatment, HIV testing, Hepatitis C testing, wound care and health insurance enrollment.

In the last four years, the average client numbers decreased from about 125 to 150 people to 25, Coffee said. That’s largely driven by the rise of fentanyl, which people typically smoke, he said.

The organization saw a simultaneous increase in clients listing fentanyl as their drug of choice, which is "scary," Coffee said.

“Because it’s so hard to regulate the dosage, the likelihood of dying from fentanyl overdose is way higher than from heroin or another synthetic opiate," he said.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Two milligrams of fentanyl, which fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.

The Longview Fire Department, which reported an overall increase in emergency calls in the last few years, has responded to an "incredibly high rate" of overdose calls so far this year, Battalion Chief Eric Koreis said. As of the end of June, the department responded to 330 overdose calls, including welfare checks on people slumped over in vehicles or public places, he said.

Resources Cowlitz County crisis line: 360-425-6064. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Washington Recovery Help Line: Anonymous, confidential 24/7 help line for state residents experiencing substance-use disorders, problem gambling and mental health challenges. Call 1-866-789-1511 or text 1-866-789-1511 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekdays. 911: Under state law, those seeking medical assistance for an overdose and the person overdosing cannot be prosecuted for drug possession. Anyone witnessing an overdose should call 911.

Along with administering naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, on scene, responders will leave people with some if they refuse transportation to the hospital, Koreis said.

The department recently joined the state's Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution program, which supports access to naloxone for people likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.

Longview Fire doesn't hand out naloxone at its stations, but provides the medication to Kayce Settlemier, the city's community outreach coordinator, to distribute, Koreis said. Since starting last month, the department has distributed 82 doses, he said.

Koreis encouraged people to include naloxone in their first aid kits and suggested businesses could store it with defibrillators.

Naloxone is available as an injection or nasal spray and is important to have on hand not just for those using drugs illicitly, he said. Those with an opioid prescription could inadvertently overdose or someone else could take the pills.

"You just never know when it would be an appropriate therapy," he said. "It's very effective and can definitely save a life."

Family Health Center hands out injectable and nasal spray naloxone to patients and harm reduction program clients, Coffee said. The organization has also provided naloxone to other agencies, such as nonprofit Feed the Need and the Castle Rock Police Department, he said.

Narcan, a device that delivers naloxone, is expected to be available over the counter later this summer, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for nonprescription use in March. The decision is "awesome," and hopefully won't overly inflate the drug's price, Coffee said.

Most over-the-counter customers will likely be family members of opioid users, Coffee said. It's not that the medication is "unattainable” for users but diverts money they would use to purchase drugs, he said.

Naloxone is currently available at many pharmacies, and Washington has a standing order that can be used as a prescription for anyone to use. More information on naloxone and a link to the standing order is available at www.stopoverdose.org.

How to get naloxone Naloxone reverses opioid overdoses. Anyone can use a state standing order, which is like a prescription, to get the medication by visiting www.stopoverdose.org. Naloxone is covered by Medicaid and some agencies, including Cowlitz Family Health Center, distribute the medicine for free. Washington residents can order free naloxone online and have it delivered to their home at http://phra.org/mail-order-naloxone.

Family Health Center is also trying to prevent overdoses by handing out fentanyl test strips people can use to test their drugs for the synthetic opioid, Coffee said.

"People are understanding that a miscalculated injection from something laced with fentanyl can kill you and want to make sure their stuff is not tainted," he said.

Coffee said he is advocating to make the test strips available over the counter and to ease access to fentanyl urine testing for treatment providers.

Fentanyl urine testing is categorized as forensic testing, which means only law enforcement and courts can do it directly without sending it out to a laboratory, Coffee said.

The lab Family Health Center uses charges $150 per test and results take 24 to 48 hours, he said. Many people can't afford the extra charge if insurance won't cover it, while the test itself is relatively inexpensive, Coffee said.

"That really needs to change so treatment centers and your doctor can all do this very simple urine test to see if fentanyl is in someone's system, as opposed to sending out to lab," he said. "It would help a great deal to take those tools and make them more widely available."