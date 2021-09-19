Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine rates increase, mostly due to mandates, providers say

Whatever their reason, more people are showing up to get their shots. Some patients are leery of the vaccine and begrudgingly get it, Community Partners Executive Director Ken Dale said. Others are thankful the clinic is offering the shots, he said.

Early Thursday afternoon, the small waiting area at Community Health Partners was bustling with volunteers and patients, at least three of whom were waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among them was Nellie Witt, who drove from Vancouver to the only place she could find an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after searching for about a month.

Witt, 64, was hesitant to get the vaccine and said she doesn’t normally get flu vaccines.

“I don’t get any vaccines,” she said. “I eat right and exercise.”

Witt said she decided to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot because her husband and kids were “riding me about it” and because of new mandates for workers.

“I’m tired of sitting at home and I wanted to get everybody off my back,” she said.