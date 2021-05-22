Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine providers bearing some cost to give shots

Although COVID-19 vaccines are free to patients and providers, some Cowlitz County organizations are bearing other costs to administer the shots.
The federal government buys the COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers and provides them for free to clinics and pharmacies signed up to dispense the shots.
Since late 2020, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has operated a fully staffed vaccine clinic on weekdays bearing the building space, staffing and costs for the clinic, said spokesman Randy Querin.
“In the event resources are eventually made available to reimburse for these costs, and others related to the pandemic, PeaceHealth will work to secure those resources,” Querin said in an email. “This would of course help us with our ongoing efforts to provide health care to our community.”
Many providers ask patients to show their insurance cards so they can bill the companies even though having insurance isn’t a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Insurers are required to fully cover the fee without cost-sharing.
Providers can submit a reimbursement claim through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration if patients are not insured. According to the health administration, the payments are based on the Medicare fee schedule rate. The rate to administer the vaccine is $40 per dose, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Cowlitz Family Health Center Chief Executive Officer Jim Coffee said the center bills its standard $50 per dose immunization administration fee to insurance companies and submits requests for reimbursement from the federal government for uninsured patients.
The fees cover a “small fraction” of the costs to administer the vaccines, he said.
The Longview nonprofit Community Health Partners, which operates a free clinic for adults three days a week, has not been billing insurance companies or filing for reimbursement, said Executive Director Ken Dale.
Community Health Partners relies on volunteer medical professionals, so it is different from most other vaccine providers. Dale said the scope of the organization’s work is limited as it offers most of its services to patients without insurance, but it can administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone. The nonprofit has Johnson & Johnson vaccines available during its clinic hours or by appointment.
“We’re doing everything we can to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” Dale said.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is using $350,000 from the state Department of Health to pay for its vaccination clinics, said Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue, noting $230,880 was spent through the end of April on staffing, equipment and outreach. The funding, which expires at the end of December, also can be used for contact tracing.
County Health and Human Services staff do not administer vaccines, but partner with other registered providers to give the shots. Safeway worked with the county at the Cowlitz County Event Center vaccination clinic, which operated from late February to mid-May.
Donahue said the county health department tells providers it partners with that the department can reimburse eligible expenses as long as they have not been billed to an outside funding source, such as an insurance company. As of Thursday, no providers have requested reimbursement, she said.