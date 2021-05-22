Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine providers bearing some cost to give shots

Although COVID-19 vaccines are free to patients and providers, some Cowlitz County organizations are bearing other costs to administer the shots.

The federal government buys the COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers and provides them for free to clinics and pharmacies signed up to dispense the shots.

Since late 2020, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has operated a fully staffed vaccine clinic on weekdays bearing the building space, staffing and costs for the clinic, said spokesman Randy Querin.

“In the event resources are eventually made available to reimburse for these costs, and others related to the pandemic, PeaceHealth will work to secure those resources,” Querin said in an email. “This would of course help us with our ongoing efforts to provide health care to our community.”

Many providers ask patients to show their insurance cards so they can bill the companies even though having insurance isn’t a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Insurers are required to fully cover the fee without cost-sharing.