Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccination rates vary, shots still recommended

As COVID-19 case rates are falling, health officials recommend people get the vaccine or booster shot, even if they recently were infected with the virus.

The strength and length of immunity from infection is unclear, and data shows subsequent vaccination helps prevent re-infection, hospitalization and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lower case rates mean lower risk, but COVID-19 is not going away, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.

"Maybe there is a little less ... urgency to vaccinate people as quickly as possible but it's still a really important public health message to get vaccinated, get up to date on boosters," he said.

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 vaccination rate has remained below the state average, with 56.1% of county residents fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, compared to 66.8% statewide.

Thousands of county and state residents were infected during the two most recent surges, building up immunity, but hospitalization data shows unvaccinated people still are at risk, Krager said.

From mid-January to mid-February in Washington, unvaccinated 12- to 34-year-olds were three times more likely to get COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people in the same age group and six times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a state Department of Health report.

The differences go up in older age groups, with unvaccinated 35- to 64-year-olds four times more likely to get COVID-19 and seven times more likely to be hospitalized. Unvaccinated residents 65 years old and older were five times more likely to get COVID-19, nine times more likely to be hospitalized and seven times more likely to die from COVID-19, according to the state report.

"If so many people were protected from previous infection we would expect that difference between hospitalizations ... would narrow but that hasn’t happened," Krager said. "The higher rates of hospitalization in unvaccinated people tells me there’s still a huge benefit in getting vaccinated even if you have a prior infection."

Varying vaccination rates

After initial vaccine demand dropped off in late spring 2021, vaccination rates seem to go up when cases are higher, when a new variant is identified and when new age groups become eligible for the vaccine or booster, Krager said.

Cowlitz County recorded an increase in residents getting vaccinated in August and September and a smaller bump in January that has leveled off.

"Vaccines have been available for a long time and there is a little concern that maybe some people have made up their mind," Krager said. "It's certainly going to be slower going than what we’ve seen in the past."

Some groups within the county have higher vaccination rates than others.

Hispanic people have the lowest vaccination rate in Cowlitz County, with 38% fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. American Indian and white residents also have below-average rates, with 52% of each group fully vaccinated.

The age difference between populations accounts for some of the disparity in rates, but not all of it, Krager said. With limited data, it's hard to draw conclusions as to why some populations have above or below average rates, he said.

Krager said the department will get more information because it is partnering with the nonprofit Village Reach to interview residents, especially in populations with lower vaccination rates.

The Ethnic Support Council has worked to increase vaccination rates among underserved groups in Cowlitz County and has partnered with organizations holding outreach clinics.

Sally Hembree, outreach coordinator, said some Hispanic people are hesitant to get vaccinated because they are afraid they'll have to show identification. Smaller outreach clinics are a good way to reach people because they are less intimidating, she said.

Youth and Family Link has held six outreach clinics over the last four months after receiving a grant from Kaiser Permanente and the Cascade Pacific Action Alliance. Emiley Siters, community program coordinator, said attendance has slowed down after a bump in demand for boosters.

"I feel like everyone who wanted to get the vaccine has," she said. "There are still a couple people that might be changing their mind and wanting to get it after so many people have got it and not had a lot of major issues."

Most recent attendees have gotten booster shots, but a few adults and children have received their first doses at the clinics, Siters said. Link will continue to hold clinics through June when its funding ends. Siters said the organization is partnering with "trusted messengers" in the community, such as churches and school districts, to help encourage participation.

Krager said the health department encouraged health-care providers to offer the vaccines as part of routine checkups.

"People are still getting vaccinated, not a lot, but some are still making that choice," he said. "I still think that’s the right thing to do."

