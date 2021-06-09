Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccination rate lags behind state

The county recorded 6.3 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from May 22-28, above the state rate of 4.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 during the same week. Both the county and state rates appear to be decreasing.

Recent statewide data show COVID-19 hospitalization rates are 21 times higher in unvaccinated people ages 45-64 compared with those who are vaccinated.

“The vaccines work, and are the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection and hospitalization,” Krager said.

After a bump in cases from mid-to-late May, Cowlitz County’s cases appear to be flattening or decreasing.

Cowlitz County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,890, according to the state Department of Health.

Wahkiakum County reported three new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 149, with 31 potentially active. The county considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active, according to the health department.

Krager said it is hard to predict whether the county will see an increase in COVID-19 cases once the state reopens if its vaccination rates remain below the 70% threshold, but he does worry about it.