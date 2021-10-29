Cowlitz County COVID-19 rates leveling off

After decreasing dramatically from late September through early October, Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates have leveled off.

Cowlitz County’s one-week rate of new COVID-19 cases dropped from about 508 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 down to 282 per 100,000 people from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. The latest case rate has declined only slightly to 259 per 100,000 from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.

New hospitalizations declined since late September, but have remained relatively steady the last couple weeks, according to the state Department of Health data.

The county Friday recorded 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 12,054 confirmed and 1,460 probable cases. Cowlitz County has recorded 241 deaths. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 18 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.

Wahkiakum County reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 251, with 13 potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

As of Wednesday, 56.8% of Cowlitz County residents initiated vaccination and 52% were fully vaccinated.