Cowlitz County COVID-19 rates leveling off

After decreasing dramatically from late September through early October, Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates have leveled off.
Cowlitz County’s one-week rate of new COVID-19 cases dropped from about 508 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 down to 282 per 100,000 people from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7. The latest case rate has declined only slightly to 259 per 100,000 from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20.
New hospitalizations declined since late September, but have remained relatively steady the last couple weeks, according to the state Department of Health data.
The county Friday recorded 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 12,054 confirmed and 1,460 probable cases. Cowlitz County has recorded 241 deaths. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 18 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.
Wahkiakum County reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 251, with 13 potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.
As of Wednesday, 56.8% of Cowlitz County residents initiated vaccination and 52% were fully vaccinated.
All three types of COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Longview Public Library’s Fall Family Festival on Saturday. The event, organized by the library, the EPIC Coalition and the Ethnic Support Council, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn outside the library. The state Department of Health’s Care-a-Van will administer the free vaccines during the event, no appointment required.
The Community Health Partners free clinic is offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters, said Ken Dale, executive director. Once boosters were approved last week, people started calling immediately, he said. The clinic also will offer Moderna boosters, but won’t have as many available.
Patients have to show proof of their prior COVID-19 vaccination before receiving a booster, Dale said.
Cowlitz County clinics and pharmacies that offer COVID-19 vaccines also have boosters available.