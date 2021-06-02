Cowlitz County COVID-19 infections increase; 56 vaccine 'breakthrough' cases recorded

Among those, 32, or 57%, had symptoms, five have been hospitalized and three have died from COVID-19, according to the health department.

Ages of breakthrough cases range from their 20s to 90s, with an average age of 64. The department declined to release additional information about the cases to protect privacy.

“Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected with any vaccine,” said County Health and Human Services Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue. “These data show the COVID-19 vaccines are effective.”

Washington is seeing the expected amount of breakthrough cases, Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist said during a briefing Wednesday.

The state recorded 1,575 breakthrough cases out of more than 3 million people fully vaccinated as of May 29, according to a Department of Health report published Wednesday.

Lindquist said the breakthrough cases are fairly equally split amongst age groups.

About 75% had symptoms and many of the 25% that didn’t were identified during outbreak-related testing, he said. Not all breakthrough cases are mild illnesses, and 9% were hospitalized, Lindquist said.