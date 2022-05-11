Cowlitz County COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up following rise in cases

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen over the past month, following an increase in cases this spring.

The county's case rate is lower than the state average, but rising at the same rate as the state. Earlier this month, the county saw a roughly 16% increase in COVID-19 cases compared to the week before.

Hospitalizations

The county recorded 10 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from April 26 to May 2, up from about a seven-day average of one new admission in early April.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center reported three COVID-19 patients Tuesday. Cowlitz County's hospitalization rate includes residents hospitalized for COVID-19 inside or outside the county.

The state's COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 4.5 per 100,000, up from the low of two per 100,000 at the beginning of April.

About 5%, or 2,687 of 52,428 of the state's staffed hospital beds, are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health.

Cases

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases continue to increase at about the same rate as the state. However, the county's case rate is less than half the state average. The county recorded 78.7 new cases per 100,000 people from April 26 to May 2, about a 16% increase from 67.9 per 100,000 the previous week.

Cases have been increasing slowly after hitting a low in mid-March, and the county recorded an average of 11 new cases each day during the last week of April, according to the county health department. As of Tuesday, Cowlitz County reported 23,251 confirmed and probable cases.

The state recorded 184.6 new cases per 100,000 from April 26 to May 2, up from 160.5 per 100,000. State and county transmission is likely higher, as most at-home tests are not reported to the state, according to the Department of Health.

Cowlitz County's death rate remains low and steady, according to the county health department. In March, the county recorded an average of one new COVID-19 death every 15 days, according to the department. The county has recorded 346 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths.

The state's COVID-19 death rate also remains low since decreasing after the omicron spike over the winter.

