Cowlitz County COVID-19 hospitalizations down from late June, remain above state average

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate has decreased and may be leveling off after a spike in late June, but is still above the state average.

The county recorded 20.8 per 100,000 hospitalizations from June 18 to 24, more than double the state average at the time. That rate dropped to 11.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 from June 26 to July 2.

Quote "We strongly recommend that patients needing care for minor medical issues contact their primary care provider or consider visiting an urgent care center." — Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients as of Monday afternoon. That number has held fairly steady over the last several weeks, rising and dropping back to the same level, said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson. The hospital has not seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU, she said.

The overall number of patients in the hospital, including the emergency department, has remained high for the last several months, Carnes said.

"We recognize that no one wants a long wait time when coming to the emergency department, but we must prioritize those with the most emergent and urgent medical needs," Carnes wrote in an email. "We strongly recommend that patients needing care for minor medical issues contact their primary care provider or consider visiting an urgent care center."

Statewide, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate has risen over the past month but may be leveling out, with new admissions slightly higher than the county's rate at about 10 per 100,000 from June 26 to July 2.

COVID-19 boosters now available to Cowlitz County children Cowlitz County children who received a COVID-19 vaccine late last fall are now eligible for a booster dose, after federal and state health off…

The state's seven-day death rate has increased since this spring, but remains below an average of 1 per 100,000 as of early June.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Cowlitz County increased from three in April to six in May, with two in June, according to the county health department. The county has recorded 354 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of July 5.

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases may be flattening out after rising slowly over the last month, with 176.5 new cases per 100,000 people from June 26 to July 2. That's up from 122.2 cases per 100,000 from May 26 to June 1.

Statewide, case rates have remained fairly flat for the past month at about 246 per 100,000 people. Early this month, state health officials said the recorded case counts likely only represent about 10% of actual infections because many people are not getting tested or are using at-home tests.

Cowlitz County is one of 19 Washington counties in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's medium risk level. Seven counties, including Clark, are classified as high risk and the remaining 13 are low risk.

The CDC’s risk levels are updated weekly and based on the seven-day case rate, the new COVID-19 hospitalization rate and the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by virus patients. The agency recommends everyone in high-risk counties wear a mask indoors and people at high risk of severe disease should do so while in medium risk counties.