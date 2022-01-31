Cowlitz County COVID-19 growth slows; free COVID-19 tests available

As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Health's free COVID-19 test kits were out of stock.

Cowlitz County may be starting to see COVID-19 cases level out at a very high rate, according to the state Department of Health data.

The county’s seven-day rate of new cases dropped slightly to 1,163 per 100,000 people from 1,244 per 100,000 people. The case rate is about double the high recorded in the fall.

Cowlitz County recorded 484 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 20,238. The county has recorded 307 COVID-19 deaths. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 28 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.

Wahkiakum County reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 297, with 21 potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

Statewide, cases appear to be decreasing after hitting an all-time high of about 1,720 case per 100,000 people from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. Washington’s most recent complete case rate is about 1,543 per 100,000.

The state Department of Health on Monday reopened its online portal for residents to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. Residents can place one order of four or five free tests per household at www.sayyescovidhometest.org or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-800-525-0127.

When the state launched the website on Jan. 21, the first stock of 1.4 million tests were all claimed within eight hours, according to the department. About 340,000 households ordered the tests, and the department expects to serve 120,000 households with this second batch.

Tests are expected to arrive within a few days of the order, according to the department.

“Increasing access to rapid tests is an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, because when more people use home tests, they’re able to limit their contact with others when they test positive,” Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary of health, said in a statement. “Knowing your status is key — if you test positive, you should stay home from school or work.”

The Cowlitz Family Health Center is distributing free at-home test kits and KN95 masks to patients and community members throughout the week. The schedule of where and when tests are available is on the Family Health Center’s Facebook page and attached to this story.

People also can order four free tests per household through the federal program at www.covidtests.gov. At-home tests are available at several retailers and pharmacies, and most insurers will directly cover or pay back the cost of up to eight tests per month for each person on the plan.

