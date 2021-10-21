Cowlitz County COVID-19 deaths slow after September high

On average more than two Cowlitz County residents died from COVID-19 each day in September, but virus-related deaths are on track to be lower in October as cases and hospitalizations decline.

The county recorded 65 COVID-19 deaths in September and 15 so far in October, according to the county data report released Wednesday. The last four weeks are considered incomplete because of reporting lags. Cowlitz County had recorded 229 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday.

“It’s really sad,” said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. “We’ve been expecting this given where cases and hospitalizations were at in August and September, so it’s not surprising, but still awful.”

More than 95% of all the county’s COVID-19 deaths had underlying conditions and about 25% were associated with a long-term care facility, according to the report.

While the department didn’t have a breakdown of all the recent deaths by age, Krager said the county has seen deaths among younger people with minor children, as well as deaths linked to long-term care facilities.