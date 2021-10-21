Cowlitz County COVID-19 deaths slow after September high

On average more than two Cowlitz County residents died from COVID-19 each day in September, but virus-related deaths are on track to be lower in October as cases and hospitalizations decline.
The county recorded 65 COVID-19 deaths in September and 15 so far in October, according to the county data report released Wednesday. The last four weeks are considered incomplete because of reporting lags. Cowlitz County had recorded 229 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday.
“It’s really sad,” said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. “We’ve been expecting this given where cases and hospitalizations were at in August and September, so it’s not surprising, but still awful.”
More than 95% of all the county’s COVID-19 deaths had underlying conditions and about 25% were associated with a long-term care facility, according to the report.
While the department didn’t have a breakdown of all the recent deaths by age, Krager said the county has seen deaths among younger people with minor children, as well as deaths linked to long-term care facilities.
The majority of county residents who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated, Krager said. Breakthrough cases ending in death are “far more likely” to be an elderly person with more compromising conditions, he said.
Krager said he still has confidence in the vaccines and their ability to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death in most cases.
“I’m very excited about boosters and getting more vulnerable populations booster dose to protect them further,” he said.
Cases and hospitalizations
Cowlitz County on Thursday recorded 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 11,759 confirmed and 1,405 probable cases.
Wahkiakum County on Thursday reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 248, with 24 potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.
Cowlitz County’s weekly new case counts have seen a steep drop-off since the end of September and may be leveling off, according to the report. Cases are decreasing in all age groups except 12- to 17-year-olds, according to the report. Although cases are flattening among teens, they have the highest case rate of any age group right now.
Krager said some cases are from small outbreaks in schools, as well as transmission during, before and after extracurricular activities and social gatherings. Teens have the lowest vaccination rate of all eligible age groups, and Krager encouraged them to get the shot.
“We’re balancing ... mental and social health concerns with this age group as well,” Krager said. “It’s important for kids to be in school and seeing friends. We don’t want to say they shouldn’t do that, but we’d like it to be done as safely as possible to prevent spread.”
New COVID-19 hospital admissions among county residents have decreased since peaking in late August and have slowly declined since the end of September, according to the report. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 19 COVID-19 inpatients as of Thursday morning.
Krager said although COVID-19 admissions have declined, hospitals are still very strained.
The state’s latest modeling report estimates high hospital occupancy in Washington is likely to continue through the fall.
“We’re hopeful that the declines we’ve seen in the last few weeks will continue, but that will only be possible if vaccination rates continue to increase and we continue wearing masks,” said Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, in a statement. “Our individual choices over the next several weeks will determine whether hospitals are able to return to a sustainable level of operations by the end of December.”