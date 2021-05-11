Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases trend down; PeaceHealth taking vaccine walk-ins

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline, with the seven-day average dropping from 23 to 19 cases in the past week, according to state Department of Health data.

The county reported 31 new confirmed and 13 new probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,890. The county reported 36 new confirmed and one new probable case over the weekend.

The county health department Friday began reporting probable cases — those only identified by an antigen test — to align with the state Department of Health.

Cowlitz County recorded 271.5 new cases per 100,000 people from April 20 to May 3, down from 317 from April 12 to 25.

The rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as reported last week, with 10 newly hospitalized county residents per 100,000 people from April 24 to 30. As of Tuesday morning, five COVID-19 patients were admitted at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Wahkiakum County reported its 117th COVID-19 case Tuesday, with nine potentially active. The county considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active, according to the health department.

