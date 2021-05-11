 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases trend down; PeaceHealth taking vaccine walk-ins
0 comments
alert top story

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases trend down; PeaceHealth taking vaccine walk-ins

{{featured_button_text}}
Receiving vaccines at PeaceHealth

Rob Young, second from the right, and Shelly Alexander, far left, receive doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine April 13 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline, with the seven-day average dropping from 23 to 19 cases in the past week, according to state Department of Health data.

The county reported 31 new confirmed and 13 new probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,890. The county reported 36 new confirmed and one new probable case over the weekend.

The county health department Friday began reporting probable cases — those only identified by an antigen test — to align with the state Department of Health.

WHO Classifies India’s COVID-19 Variant as a, Global Health Threat. India has averaged about 391,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the past seven days. On May 10, an official from the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, spoke about the country's COVID-19 variant, B.1.617. B.1.617 was previously labeled as a “variant of interest.”. But Van Kerkhove revealed that the WHO was reclassifying it as a “variant of concern.” . She also said that preliminary studies on B.1.617 have indicated that it transmits easier and may be able to evade vaccines. . The agency is expected to provide more details on the reclassification in the coming days. As such we are classifying this as a variant of concern at the global level … Even though there is increased transmissibility demonstrated by some preliminary studies, we need much more information about this virus variant in this lineage in all of the sub lineages, so we need more sequencing, targeted sequencing to be done, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Technical Lead for COVID-19, via CNBC. The variant’s new label means it has been shown to be more contagious, more deadly and more resistant to available vaccines and treatments. . The U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants are all also designated as “of concern” by the WHO

Cowlitz County recorded 271.5 new cases per 100,000 people from April 20 to May 3, down from 317 from April 12 to 25.

The rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations remained about the same as reported last week, with 10 newly hospitalized county residents per 100,000 people from April 24 to 30. As of Tuesday morning, five COVID-19 patients were admitted at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Wahkiakum County reported its 117th COVID-19 case Tuesday, with nine potentially active. The county considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active, according to the health department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Saturday, about 37% of Cowlitz County residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. Statewide, about 43% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

PeaceHealth St. John will now accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations during clinic hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Those interested also can schedule an appointment at ow.ly/1nxD50EKlKs= or by phone at 833-375-0284. The clinic offers Pfizer vaccines to those 16 and older.

“We have more vaccine than arms,” said PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin.

Safeway pharmacies also are offering COVID-19 vaccinations by walk-in, no appointment needed.

“This is new to us this week, so people should be patient, but we’re excited to be able to open things up even more,” Safeway spokeswoman Jill McGinnis said in an email Friday.

People can search for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News