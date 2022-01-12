Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases spike past prior peak, likely higher than reported

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases are rising higher than the previous record spike recorded in the fall, and rates are likely higher than reported, according to the county health department.

Case counts have become less accurate over time as most people testing positive with an at-home test don’t report the result and testing availability falls short of demand, according to a county health department report published Wednesday.

“Because of these two factors, our true case counts are probably higher, and possibly much higher,” than listed, the report states.

Cowlitz County recorded 84 new confirmed and 132 new probable cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,591 cases.

The county had an average of 107 new cases per day the first week of January, according to the report. That’s more than four times higher than the weekly average of 26 new cases recorded at the same time last month.

Cases began to rise in mid-December and the increase “accelerated rapidly” last week, the report states. Statewide case counts appear to be following a similar trend, though the statewide spike began earlier, according to the report. Cowlitz County’s new per capita case rate currently is about half the state rate.

In late August, the county’s weekly average peaked at about 634 cases per 100,000 people. The unofficial weekly average for Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 is 827 cases per 100,000 people.

Cowlitz County cases are spiking in all age groups and regions. The spike is most pronounced in children 11 years old and younger which may be due at least in part to school testing protocols, according to the report.

There are an estimated 940 active cases in the county, about 0.85% of the population, or 1 in 118 residents, according to the report. The true number likely is higher. COVID-19 cases are considered active for 10 days after symptoms begin or 10 days after a test if the person has no symptoms.

The county has not recorded an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations but the health department expects it is not far behind.

“We anticipate an increase in Cowlitz hospitalizations to follow our increase in cases, including an increase among higher-risk older age groups,” the report states.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 27 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning.

Statewide, hospitalizations have more than tripled since mid-December, bringing them to a level on-par with Cowlitz County. Both Washington and the county recorded about 17 new hospitalizations from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

COVID-19 deaths have not increased in the state or county, however, they can lag behind a spike in cases by several weeks. The health department stated an increase in deaths is likely to follow the spike in cases.

Cowlitz County recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths in November and 20 so far in December, according to the report. December figures are considered incomplete because of reporting lags. As of Wednesday, the county recorded 289 COVID-19 total deaths.

The county continues to lag behind the state in vaccination rates. As of Monday, 59.2% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 53.9% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 68.9% of residents had initiated vaccination and 63% were fully vaccinated.

