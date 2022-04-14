Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases remain flat as state, other counties see small increases

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases remain flat amid a statewide uptick over the last three weeks.

The county recorded about 20 new cases per 100,000 people from March 29 to April 4, an average of about three cases per day. That’s down slightly from 23.5 per 100,000 the previous week and well below the January peak of about 1,550 per 100,000.

Cowlitz County has recorded a total of 22,885 cases and 343 deaths as of Tuesday.

Statewide, the most recent seven-day case rate was 62 per 100,000, up from about 53.1 per 100,000 the prior week and this year’s low of 40.2 in mid-March.

In King County, cases have increased from a low of 51 per 100,000 in mid-March to 120 per 100,000 from March 29 to April 4. The state’s most populous county has seen an increase in COVID hospitalizations as well, but the rate is low, at 1.9 per 100,000.

The state has not seen an overall increase in hospitalizations, which have remained steady at about 2 per 100,000 over the last few weeks.

Cowlitz County’s hospitalizations have also remained relatively flat, up slightly from zero to a rate of 0.9 per 100,000 from March 29 to April 4.

If the county aligns with statewide trends, there may be a slight bump in cases over the coming weeks, said Stefanie Donahue, county Health and Human Services communications manager.

“We know a number of residents have immunity against COVID-19 – whether it be from vaccination or getting sick,” she said. “This may play a role in preventing a surge in cases as BA.2 becomes more prevalent locally.”

Despite the uptick, the state is not at a point where officials are considering a return to the indoor mask mandate, the Seattle Times reported Thursday. The requirement may be reconsidered if hospitalizations become stressed to capacity, said Mike Faulk, a governor’s office spokesman.

In Washington and Oregon, masks are required in health-care settings and long-term care facilities.

All of Washington, like most of the United States, is considered low risk, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention. Ten of the 12 high-risk counties are in New York.

The CDC’s risk levels are based on the seven-day case rate, the new COVID-19 hospitalization rate and the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by virus patients. The agency recommends everyone in high-risk counties wear a mask indoors and people at high risk of severe disease should do so while in medium risk counties.

On Tuesday, the CDC extended the nationwide mask mandate for public transit through May 3 to monitor a rise in cases driven by the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Nationwide, BA.2 accounted for about 86% of cases as of Saturday, according to a CDC model that estimates more recent proportions of circulating variants.

