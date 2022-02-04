Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases may be flattening; free tests, masks available

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases may be leveling out at a high rate, according to state data.

The county recorded 1,090 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, the most recent complete date. The rate has remained about the same since dropping from the peak of about 1,262 cases per 100,000 from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16.

It is difficult to tell where Cowlitz County’s case rate is going but it’s hopefully on the way down, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer during an episode of “Local Matters” on public access channel KLTV on Wednesday.

Cowlitz County recorded 193 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the total to 20,621. The county recorded three new deaths, with 311 total.

The county’s hospitalization rate increased to 24.4 per 100,00 people from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 but has been relatively steady for the last couple months. The state recorded about 28 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people the same week.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 25 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.

Cowlitz Family Health Center is handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests next week. The tests are available to patients and community members. The distribution schedule is available on Family Health Center’s Facebook page and attached to this story.

Those who haven’t yet can also order four free tests per household through the federal program at www.covidtests.gov. At-home tests are available at several retailers and pharmacies, and most insurers will directly cover or pay back the cost of up to eight tests per month for each person on the plan.

Free N95 masks are available at some Cowlitz County pharmacies through a federal program. The Longview Fred Meyer and Safeway stores in Cowlitz County had masks available as of Friday morning. Participating pharmacies also include some CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart locations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When fitted properly, N95 masks provide the highest level of protection from particles, according to the CDC. This type of mask may be better when caring for someone sick with COVID-19, for those at increased risk for severe illness, or when around many people for a long period of time, according to CDC guidelines.

