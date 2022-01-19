Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases jump over long weekend

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases continued to increase over the long weekend.

The county recorded 738 new confirmed and 155 new probable cases since Friday, bringing the total to 17,850. The county has recorded 294 COVID-19 deaths.

Cowlitz County's two-week case rate has quadrupled since mid-December, according to the county health department. The county's seven-day hospitalization rate increased slightly over the past week and likely will continue to rise, the department stated.

Washington's seven-day hospitalization rate increased to about 24 new COVID-19 patients per 100,000 people from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9. Cowlitz County reported about 22 patients per 100,000 that same week.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning.

As of Saturday, 59.3% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 54% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 69.2% of the residents had initiated vaccination and 63.2% were fully vaccinated.

Wahkiakum County reported seven new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 287, with 19 potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

This story will be updated.

