Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases increasing, with highest rates among children, young adults

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases have continued spike, following the statewide trend, with the highest case rates among young people.

The daily average number of new cases increased from 28 the week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 to 197 from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, according to the county health department.

Cowlitz County's true case rates are likely higher because many who test positive with an at-home test don't report it, according to the health department.

The county has not recorded the dramatic rise in hospitalizations that state has over the past two months but has seen an increase. Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate has increased from a low of 7 per 100,000 from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 to the most recent 18 per 100,000 from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 28 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.

Cowlitz County has recorded 307 COVID-19 deaths. According to the most recent data available, about two county residents were dying from COVID-19 per week, according to the health department.

Clark County reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths this week, the most in a seven-day period since the pandemic began, The Columbian reported Thursday. The county recorded a slight decrease in the hospitalization rate this week but a continuing rise in cases, according to Clark County Public Health.

Younger age groups continue to have higher rates in the state and Cowlitz County. From Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, Washington residents 12- to 17-years-old had the highest case rate, closely followed by those 5 to 11 and adults 18 to 34.

In Cowlitz County, the difference between age groups is more stark. For the same mid-January week, the case rates for 12- to 17-year-olds and 5- to 11-year-olds were above 2,500 per 100,000 and the next highest group, 18 to 34-year-olds was at about 1,500 per 100,000.

It's "challenging" to know what is driving COVID-19 case rates among youth because there are so many factors at play, said Stefanie Donahue, county Health and Human Services communications manager.

"Overall, there remains a large proportion of youth who are not protected by vaccination, which could be contributing to current rates," she said in an email. "It is possible school testing protocols are causing us to identify a higher proportion of existing cases in school-age youth than younger and older residents. But we don’t have good enough testing data to know for sure."

The state Department of Health paused reporting testing metrics in mid-September “to increase DOH’s capacity to process increasing test data volumes.” The state expects to restart reporting around Feb. 28.

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.

This week, Longview School District reported 56 new cases among students and two among staff from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24. One case, a Mark Morris student, was reported as an in-school exposure.

Kelso did not report any new cases this week. The district only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.

Castle Rock reported 46 new cases among students and eight among staff from Jan. 14 to Jan. 27.

Youth and Family Link is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at its Longview building. All three types of vaccine will be available, including smaller doses for those 11 and younger and booster shots for eligible people 12 and older.

The organization is partnering with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International to administer the vaccines. Its first clinic was Nov. 20.

If you go Youth and Family Link COVID-19 vaccine clinic When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday Where: Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview Info: Free vaccines available for those 5 and older. No health insurance information necessary. Register at https://bit.ly/33V6lYA.

As of Wednesday, 60.9% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 55.1% were fully vaccinated.

About 27,315 county residents have received additional doses. That includes boosters or third doses for those who are immunocompromised and didn’t develop adequate immunity with the two-dose series.

