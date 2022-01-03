Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases increasing at slower pace than the state

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase, though at a slower rate than the state.

The county recorded 175 new confirmed cases since Thursday, bringing the total to 13,629 confirmed and 1,760 probable cases. Cowlitz County has recorded 282 COVID-19 deaths.

From Dec. 12 to Dec. 25, the county had 375 cases per 100,000 people, up from about 286 per 100,000 a month prior.

Washington reported 564 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 12 to Dec. 25, more than doubling from about 248 the month before.

Wahkiakum County reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 269, with six potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases began to increase sharply in mid-December, with a record high of 6,235 cases recorded on Christmas Eve.

Health officials expect the omicron variant to drive a continued increase in cases this month, according to the state Department of Health.

Oregon also is seeing a rise in cases and recorded its largest single-day total of 3,534 new cases on Thursday, according to the state health authority.

“We already have seen the impacts of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the country since late December,” said Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and epidemiologist. “Our data show the omicron variant is here and now fueling the surge in cases. It will likely lead to a rise in hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths.”

In Washington, COVID-19 hospitalizations also are increasing but remain flat in Cowlitz County. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 20 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.

State health officials urged residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot when eligible, to wear masks and get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Washington saw an increase in testing around the holidays but the jump in new cases “significantly outpaces” that increase, according to the Department of Health.

Those who test positive with an at-home kit should call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 then press #, or press 7 for Spanish. The hotline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Language assistance is available.

