Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain at high level
editor's pick top story

COVID-19 vaccine syringes

Clinic volunteer and retired PeaceHealth nurse Peggy Malone prepares syringes with the COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru vaccinations site at the Cowlitz County fairgrounds in Longview in March. 

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rate remains stagnant, but is leveled off at a rate eight times higher than this time last year.

The county recorded 514 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 14 to Oc. 27, compared to 64.3 per 100,000 the same two weeks in 2020.

The statewide case rate also is higher than last year, with about 385 new cases per 100,000, compared to 136.5 per 100,000.

State hospital officials voice concerns as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations flatten

Cowlitz County recorded 32 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total to 12,258 confirmed and 1,490 probable cases.

New case counts have leveled off across all age groups, according to a county health department data report. The highest case rate is among 12- to 17-year-olds.

Case counts also leveled off in all regions, with the lowest rate per capita in rural southeast Cowlitz County and the highest in Castle Rock, according to the report.

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations also remain plateaued above the state average, with about 13.6 per 100,000 from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. Washington recorded 10.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 the same week. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.

School vaccine mandate worked, state and Cowlitz County officials say

The county’s most recent COVID-19 death rate is more than four times the state average, according to the report. Cowlitz County recorded 66 virus-related deaths in September and 31 so far in October. The last four weeks are considered incomplete because of reporting lags. The county has recorded 248 COVID-19 deaths total.

As of Wednesday, 57.1% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 52.4% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 65.5% of residents had initiated vaccination and 60.5% were fully vaccinated.

Concerned about COVID-19?

