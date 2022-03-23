Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations may be flattening at low level

After a sharp drop in January and February, Cowlitz County’s decline in cases and hospitalizations may be starting to level off, according to the county health department.

From the middle to the end of February, the county’s seven-day case rate dropped from 138.5 per 100,000 to 81.4 per 100,000.

Cases still are falling but at a slower pace, with the case rate dropping from 50.7 per 100,000 in the first week of March to 23.5 per 100,000 from March 8 to March 14.

The decline in hospitalizations also has slowed over the past couple weeks after a more sharp decrease in late February. Cowlitz County recorded 1.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from March 8 to March 14.

Earlier in the pandemic and during the delta wave, Cowlitz County often had higher case and hospitalization rates than the state. During the omicron wave, county COVID-19 activity was mostly on-par with the state.

As of Wednesday, the state recorded slightly higher rates than Cowlitz County, with 44.3 new cases per 100,000 and 2.8 hospitalizations per 100,000.

COVID-19 vaccination rates also have fallen off after a bump over the fall and winter. As of Monday, 61.9% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination, 56.6% were fully vaccinated. About 30,470 residents had received a booster dose, 53.3% of the eligible population.

Like the rest of Washington and most of the country, Cowlitz County is considered a “low-risk” community by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s risk levels are based on the seven-day case rate, the new COVID-19 hospitalization rate and the share of staffed hospital beds occupied by virus patients.

The agency recommends everyone in high-risk counties wear a mask indoors and people at high risk of severe disease should do so while in medium risk counties. Those in low-risk counties should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms, according to the CDC.

People who have been exposed to COVID-19, have symptoms or test positive should wear a face mask, according to state and federal guidance.

Nationwide, masks are required on public transit and airplanes, and in Washington masks are required in health care settings and long-term care facilities.

