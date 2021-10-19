Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decreasing

Statewide, hospitalizations are declining but at a slower rate, said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association CEO in a news briefing Monday. The number of patients on ventilators has remained about the same, at about 185, she said.

“This is a number we’d really like to see going down faster because once patients are on a ventilator ... their chance of survival goes down pretty significantly,” Sauer said.

The state’s COVID-19 death rate has decreased over the last several weeks. About 10 to 15 people are dying per day, which is still “a ton,” Sauer said.

“There’s more of an ‘oh well’ feeling about these COVID deaths and each one of these is tragic,” she said. “We really want to do everything we can to prevent those.”

Sauer said vaccination is the number one way to protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.

Statewide, 64.4% of the total population had initiated vaccination and 59.4% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. About 56.1% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 51.2% were fully vaccinated.

