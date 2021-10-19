Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decreasing

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, but rates remain above state averages and the peaks recorded last winter.
The county recorded 150 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 11,693 confirmed and 1,395 probable cases. Cowlitz County recorded four new COVID-19 deaths since Friday, with 226 total.
Wahkiakum County on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 245, with 36 potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.
Cowlitz County’s two-week COVID-19 case rate has fallen to nearly half the peak recorded in late August, with 637 new cases per 100,000 people recorded from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10. It is still above the state rate of 439 cases per 100,000 people.
The county’s seven-day COVID-19 death rate has decreased from its peaks in late August and early September of 18 deaths per 100,000 people to 10.9 per 100,000 in mid-September.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also appear to be decreasing after flattening in September. The county recorded 16.3 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, down from about 32 per 100,000 in the last week of September.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 19 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday morning.
Statewide, hospitalizations are declining but at a slower rate, said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association CEO in a news briefing Monday. The number of patients on ventilators has remained about the same, at about 185, she said.
“This is a number we’d really like to see going down faster because once patients are on a ventilator ... their chance of survival goes down pretty significantly,” Sauer said.
The state’s COVID-19 death rate has decreased over the last several weeks. About 10 to 15 people are dying per day, which is still “a ton,” Sauer said.
“There’s more of an ‘oh well’ feeling about these COVID deaths and each one of these is tragic,” she said. “We really want to do everything we can to prevent those.”
Sauer said vaccination is the number one way to protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.
Statewide, 64.4% of the total population had initiated vaccination and 59.4% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. About 56.1% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 51.2% were fully vaccinated.