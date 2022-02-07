Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases holding steady at high rate

Cowlitz County continues to record more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per day on average, as rates appear to be flattening at a high rate.

The county's seven-day average was 178 new cases on Jan. 25, the most recent complete data, according to the state Department of Health. Cowlitz County recorded 1,127 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, about the same rate as the previous week.

Cowlitz County recorded 269 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 20,890. Cowlitz County recorded two new deaths, with 313 total.

Wahkiakum County passed the 300-case mark over the weekend, with two new cases bringing the total to 301. Of those cases 19 are considered potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

Statewide, the COVID-19 case rate has decreased after peaking at about 1,734 per 100,000 from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14 to 1,496 per 100,000 from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25.

Cowlitz County's hospitalization rate appears to be increasing, with 29 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, up from 17.2 per 100,000 the previous week. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 26 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.

The state's COVID-19 hospitalization rate appears to be leveling off, with about 28 hospitalizations per 100,000, about the same rate as the previous week.

As of Saturday, 61.2% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 55.5% were fully vaccinated. About 28,345 residents had received an additional dose, which includes third doses and booster shots. Statewide, 73.1% of residents had initiated vaccination and 66.1% were fully vaccinated.

