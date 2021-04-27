Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases flattening, hospitalizations above state average

Schools safe

Krager said the rising cases among those 18 and younger aren’t connected to being in school. While transmission typically is not happening inside school buildings, cases have been tied to extracurricular activities outside of school, he said.

“We still feel pretty confident that in-person school is a safe place to be,” Krager said. “We just need to be extra cautious about not interpreting that as everything else is safe.”

Schools have a lot of strict safety measures in place that may not be as enforced elsewhere, Krager said.

The county hasn’t traced many cases to spring break travel, but the health department isn’t able to reach all cases and contacts, he said.

Although most children recover from COVID-19, long-term effects still are unknown and a concern, Krager said.

Hospitalizations

Cowlitz County has recorded an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-March, with the two-week average rate higher than the state’s, Hoskins said.

Nine COVID-19 patients were admitted at PeaceHealth St. John as of Monday morning.

