Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases flattening, hospitalizations above state average

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rates seem to be flattening, but hospitalization rates remain above the state average, county health officials said Tuesday.
The county’s case rate more than doubled since early March but seems to have leveled off in the last couple weeks, County Epidemiologist Shannon Hoskins said Tuesday during a Board of Health meeting.
Cowlitz County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,242. The county has recorded 68 COVID-19 deaths.
The county recorded about 39 cases per day in mid-January, which dipped to 11 per day in early March before spiking back up to 28 per day most recently, Hoskins said.
Health officials have theories but the exact causes of the swings are unclear, said County Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager. People change their behavior based on risk and are often more cautious when cases levels are high, he said.
Since cases began increasing in early March, adults 65 and older have seen the smallest proportional increase, Hoskins said. The data doesn’t prove that vaccinations caused the low rate but “the data are reassuring,” Hoskins said.
In the same time, youth 19 and younger and those 35 to 49 have had the largest proportional increases in cases, Hoskins said.
Schools safe
Krager said the rising cases among those 18 and younger aren’t connected to being in school. While transmission typically is not happening inside school buildings, cases have been tied to extracurricular activities outside of school, he said.
“We still feel pretty confident that in-person school is a safe place to be,” Krager said. “We just need to be extra cautious about not interpreting that as everything else is safe.”
The majority of Cowlitz County students will be back to school four or five days a week by end of this week.
Schools have a lot of strict safety measures in place that may not be as enforced elsewhere, Krager said.
The county hasn’t traced many cases to spring break travel, but the health department isn’t able to reach all cases and contacts, he said.
Although most children recover from COVID-19, long-term effects still are unknown and a concern, Krager said.
Hospitalizations
Cowlitz County has recorded an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-March, with the two-week average rate higher than the state’s, Hoskins said.
Nine COVID-19 patients were admitted at PeaceHealth St. John as of Monday morning.
The county has seen the largest increase in hospitalizations among 50- to 64-year-olds, with the rate on track to exceed hospitalizations among those 65 and older, Hoskins said.
Half of the county’s 274 total hospitalizations have been patients 65 and older, she said.
The county’s rate of COVID-19 deaths has decreased after spiking above state average, Hoskins said. About 85% of deaths were people 65 and older, she said.
To date, there have been no hospitalizations or deaths in county residents who were fully vaccinated, Hoskins said.
Phase review
Although cases are moving in the right direction, Krager said he’s worried the county’s case rate won’t fall below the threshold move to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
Cowlitz County was one of three Washington counties moved back to Phase 2 on April 16 due to high case and hospitalization counts.
Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.
Cowlitz County recorded 332 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from April 6-19, the most recent complete data.
The county recorded 12.7 newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients from April 10-16.
The state will next re-evaluate counties Monday.