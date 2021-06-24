Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases flattening, above state average

COVID-19 cases appear to have leveled off statewide and in Cowlitz County, but the county’s per capita rate remains above the state average.
The county has reported 6,077 confirmed cases and 89 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday.
Cowlitz County recorded 180 new cases per 100,000 people from June 3 to 16. The state recorded about 89 new cases per 100,000 during the same time.
Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a briefing Wednesday disease trends are promising but the pandemic is not over.
“If folks are not getting vaccinated, especially in certain communities across Washington, we’re going to continue to see clusters and even outbreaks in those areas, and that is a real concern for us. That is going to mean that the pandemic will just drag on even longer unnecessarily,” Shah said. “We want to make sure as the restrictions become less so that we do not let down our guard.”
Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state will fully reopen at the end of June or when 70% of state residents age 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes first.
Shah urged people planning July 4 celebrations to follow public health recommendations and to gather outside if they are unvaccinated.
Variants and vaccines
The most common variant in the state is still the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK, now referred to as the alpha variant, according to a state report.
However, the P.1 variant, or gamma variant, first seen in Japan and Brazil, now makes up 24% of variants, up from about 14% last month.
The gamma variant has a higher hospitalization rate of any variant in the state, said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist.
All evidence shows the vaccines are effective against the variants, Lindquist said. Masks also provide protection, he said.
Lindquist and Shah encouraged unvaccinated residents to get the shot to protect against the variants and further slow the spread of the virus.
As of Sunday, 68% of state residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination, including residents who had received vaccination through the Department of Defense or Veterans Affairs.
After reaching the state’s goal of 70%, the state won’t have a “magic number” to hit next, Shah said.
“I’m not sure if it’s a true percentage as we get into this stage of the pandemic but it’s really trying to look at where we’re seeing particular gaps geographically or demographically,” he said.
Vaccination rates vary by county, with many smaller, rural or eastern counties reporting less than 40% of residents initiating vaccination. As of Monday, Garfield County had the lowest vaccination rate, with 32% of those 16 and older initiating vaccination and 28% fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 55% of Cowlitz County residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 50.4% were fully vaccinated.
Shah said vaccination efforts will also pivot to include children younger than 12 who will likely be eligible later this fall. Pfizer has said it will likely seek an emergency use authorization for its vaccine for children younger than 12 in September.