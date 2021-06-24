Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases flattening, above state average

The most common variant in the state is still the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK, now referred to as the alpha variant, according to a state report.

However, the P.1 variant, or gamma variant, first seen in Japan and Brazil, now makes up 24% of variants, up from about 14% last month.

The gamma variant has a higher hospitalization rate of any variant in the state, said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist.

All evidence shows the vaccines are effective against the variants, Lindquist said. Masks also provide protection, he said.

Lindquist and Shah encouraged unvaccinated residents to get the shot to protect against the variants and further slow the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, 68% of state residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination, including residents who had received vaccination through the Department of Defense or Veterans Affairs.

After reaching the state’s goal of 70%, the state won’t have a “magic number” to hit next, Shah said.

“I’m not sure if it’s a true percentage as we get into this stage of the pandemic but it’s really trying to look at where we’re seeing particular gaps geographically or demographically,” he said.