Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases flatten, hospitalizations increase; Link plans vaccine clinic

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases appear to be leveling off and hospitalizations are increasing, according to the Department of Health data.

The county recorded 294 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29., up slightly from 275 per 100,000 from Nov. 13 to Nov. 26.

Cowlitz County recorded 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 12,9958 confirmed and 1,592 probable cases. The county had one new COVID-19 death since Friday, with 264 total.

The county’s hospitalization rate increased from about 13.6 per 100,000 people from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23 up to 21.7 per 100,000 the next week. PeaceHealth St. John had 14 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, down from 17 the previous day.

As of Monday, 58.1% Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 53.3% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 67.2% had received at least one shot and 61.9% were fully vaccinated.

About 16,905 Cowlitz County residents had received an additional dose as of Wednesday. That includes boosters or third doses for those who are immunocompromised and didn’t develop adequate immunity with the two-dose series. Statewide, about 1.3 million residents had received an additional dose.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months later. People 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine need to wait six months after their second shot. People can get any of the three vaccines as their booster dose, regardless of the initial vaccine they received.

Youth and Family Link is holding its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at 402 Mill St. in Kelso. The clinic was originally set for Saturday.

The organization is partnering with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International to administer the vaccines. Its first clinic was Nov. 20.

The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old and doses for those 12 and older will be available. Eligible people 18 and older can get booster shots at the clinic.

People interested in the shots can make an appointment online at https://bit.ly/3rL127t or by using the QR code on the Youth and Family Link Facebook page. The clinic will also take walk-ins.

