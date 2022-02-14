Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases continue to drop; free at-home tests available

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rate appears to be rapidly falling, while hospitalizations remain relatively steady, according to the state Department of Health data.

The county recorded 745 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, down from the 1,057 per 100,000 the prior week.

Cowlitz County recorded 212 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 21,488.

Wahkiakum County reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 303, with nine potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

Statewide, cases are decreasing, with 768 per 100,000 from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, down from about 1,264 per 100,000 the week before.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also falling as counts level off or decrease in eastern Washington, which has lagged behind the western side of the state.

Cowlitz County’s hospitalization rate appears to be holding steady, with 27 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, about the same rate as the previous week.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 17 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, down from 28 Friday.

Cowlitz County residents looking for free, at-home COVID-19 tests can order them from state or federal websites or pick them up at the Cowlitz Family Health Center.

The Family Health Center is handing out free at-home COVID-19 tests weekly. The distribution schedule is available on the organization’s Facebook page and attached to this story.

The state Department of Health reopened its online test portal last week for residents to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. Residents can place one order of up to five free tests per household at www.sayyescovidhometest.org or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-800-525-0127. The tests will be delivered at no cost.

This is the third time the state has made tests available on the website, with 1.45 million tests to serve 290,000 households. In the first two rounds, the state served about 470,000 households.

People who haven’t yet can also order four free tests per household through the federal program at www.covidtests.gov.

