Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases continue slow rise; free mailed COVID tests still available

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase from lows recorded earlier this spring.

The county's COVID-19 hospitalization rate is down from a small spike at the end of April of 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 people but still is above the low recorded in mid-March through mid-April, according to the state Department of Health.

The county reported 6.3 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from May 3 to May 9. Admissions have been increasing since mid-April, according to the county health department.

Cowlitz County's per capita rate is slightly above the state average of five new hospitalizations per 100,000.

The county recorded about 96 new cases per 100,000 people from May 3 to May 9, up from 31.7 per 100,000 a month ago. The case rate has been increasing slowly since mid-March, according to the county health department.

Longview and Kelso schools have reported an increase in cases over the last two months, according to the districts' COVID-19 dashboards. Numbers remain well below highs recorded in January and February during the omicron surge.

The Longview School District reported 57 cases among students and staff so far this month, up from 50 in April and 16 in March. Most of the cases were exposed outside of school, with one student and four staff cases recorded as in-school exposures.

The Kelso School District reports only school-based cases, which rose from seven in March to 21 in April and 31 so far in May.

Masks are not required in schools but help reduce risk, especially for students who are at higher risk of severe illness, live with someone at high risk or who are unvaccinated, according to the health department. The department recommends eligible students and staff stay up to date on vaccines and boosters, get tested if they have any symptoms and stay home if sick.

Cowlitz County's case rate remains below half the state average. Washington recorded 208.5 cases per 100,000 people from May 3 to May 9.

The county and state cases are an undercount because many people don't report results of an at-home test and some don't get tested at all, according to the Cowlitz County health department. Recent estimates show one in 10 COVID-19 cases nationwide and one in six cases statewide are being reported, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager.

"While we do not have county-level data on what percentage of COVID-19 cases are being reported, current and historical data suggest a smaller proportion of cases in Cowlitz County are reported compared to the state," Donahue said.

Free tests

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who was exposed to someone who tested positive should get tested as soon as possible, according to the Department of Health.

People can report their positive at-home test results to the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 then press # (press 7 for Spanish). The hotline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays. Language assistance is available.

Residents can order free at-home tests monthly from the state at www.sayyescovidhometest.org or eight free tests per household from the federal government at www.covid.gov. Tests will be delivered at no cost.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended expiration dates for iHealth tests kits, the brand sent by Say Yes COVID Test, by three months, according to the Department of Health.

